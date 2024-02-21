New Pump Handbook From Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval just published a brand new edition of the company’s renowned Pump Handbook. The 375-page handbook is free and contains scholarly information on basic pump functionality and in-depth guidelines for sizing and selecting the right pump type for optimum efficiency. The handbook is packed with real-life examples to increase its user-friendliness.

The first edition of the Alfa Laval Pump Handbook was published 25 years ago and soon became part of the syllabus at engineering schools around the world. The book also found its way into manufacturing sites, serving as a reference work to technicians in the daily operation of fluid handling processes.

Up-to-date on pump technology

Over the years, the handbook has gone through minor revisions, and in 2023, a major overhaul was undertaken to make the handbook up-to-date on the most recent technologies.

“We have worked hard to provide the global pump community with the most recent knowledge about pump functionality and leading-edge technologies that enhance pump efficiency to meet the sustainability agenda of societies and industries. Pumps are among the most power consuming devices in fluid handling processes, and the potential for energy savings is big, when you select the right pump from the start and maintain it along the way,” says Lars Sørensen, Manager, Product Management at Alfa Laval .

The authors of the book are all experienced pump engineers with extensive theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience from pump installations and training of technical staff in fluid handling industries.

Available online

The handbook is free and available online. It can be downloaded from www.alfalaval/PumpHandbook and contains a series of videos on for instance pump functionality, troubleshooting and maintenance guidelines.

The main chapters of the handbook comprise:

Basic theory on pumping applications

Pump types for different applications

Pump sizing for maximum efficiency

Pump specification

Pump motors

Troubleshooting

Technical data and formulas

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we are pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

