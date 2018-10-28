New Marketing Agency Launches to Service Craft Beverage Industry

PORTLAND, Ore. – High-Proof Creative, a full-service, niche marketing agency for the craft beverage industry announces its launch. The Portland-based agency will provide services for craft beverage companies nationwide in a variety of areas including website development, design, marketing strategy, social media, content, SEO, and more.

High-Proof Creative is founded by Karen Locke, and includes a team of marketing professionals with backgrounds in design, website development, and digital marketing. In addition to these services, High-Proof Creative aims to provide solutions for the beverage industry with apps and website features to help grow the industry.

With both ongoing and consulting services available, High-Proof Creative strives to have a positive impact through its work. “I’m beyond excited to utilize my background in drink writing, and my experience at marketing agencies to provide tech-driven solutions for the beverage industry,” says founder Karen Locke.

About Karen Locke

Locke is author of “High-Proof PDX: A Spirited Guide to Portland’s Craft Distilling Scene” and has been a food and drink writer in Portland since 2011. Locke has been published by GQ magazine, Bon Appétit, Thrillist, Sip Northwest, and more. She has more than 7 years of marketing agency experience in Portland as a content strategist and project manager, holding senior level positions at companies Staffing Robot and Advanced, Inc. Additional experience includes positions at Nike, Left Brain DGA, and Direct Marketing Solutions. Locke joined the Women’s Distillery Guild as a board member in 2018.