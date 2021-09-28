Malteurop Malting Opens Distribution Centers in Northeast and Northwest US

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – MMC, one of the leading suppliers of North American Grown and Malted products and imported malts to North American craft brewers and distillers, is pleased to announce the opening of two additional U.S. distribution centers. Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Fife, Washington, these distribution points make it easier than ever for craft brewers and distillers in the Northeast and Northwest regions of the United States to get reliable, consistent delivery of MMC malts.

With new distribution points in your local area, MMC is even more competitive than before. Brewers and distillers have an additional option to choose from.

The opening of the Northeast and Northwest distribution centers now gives brewers and distillers across North America six MMC distribution points, including existing distribution centers in Denver, Colorado; Louisville Kentucky; Fort Worth, Texas; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

All six distribution centers have a supply of MMC’s base malts and specialty malts (including its distillers malt), as well as MMC’s Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts imported from Europe. In addition to making delivery of these malts more reliable and consistent, more distribution points also means quicker delivery and reduced freight costs.

As a proud distribution partner of Belgium’s Castle Malting, MMC also intends to carry a selection of Castle Malts at its distribution centers.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – also known as Brew City USA – MMC has malthouses in Great Falls, Montana, and Winona, Minnesota, in the United States; as well as in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. A fourth North American malthouse in Meoqui, Chihuahua in Mexico is currently in development. MMC also has numerous transload facilities across North America, making bulk delivery of malts especially efficient.

MMC has the capability to meet the malting needs of the largest or smallest of breweries and distilleries across North America.

About MMC (Malteurop Malting Company)

MMC (Malteurop Malting Company) has been farmer owned since 1961. The company currently operates three malthouses located in the U.S. and Canada. MMC’s current product line encompasses base malts with the additions of Pilsen, Pale Ale, Vienna, and Munich, wheat malts for brewers, malts for distillers, and specialty malts like kilned caramel, dextrin, and crystal wheat, all grown and malted in North America. MMC also carries specially imported Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts, as well as the full malt product line from Castle Malting in Belgium.

For More Information:

https://www.malteuropmaltingco.com/en/news/malteurop-malting-company-(mmc)-opens-distribution-centers-in-northeast-and-northwest-us