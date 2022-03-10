iPourIt, Inc. Releases Annual Report Highlighting Top Beverage Styles and Products

LAKE FOREST, California – iPourIt, Inc – North America’s leading provider of self-pour draft beverage dispense technology – released its annual report on the most-poured beverages across all of the iPourIt systems during 2021. The report is in its fifth year of publication and includes exclusive on-premise data and insights into consumer preference, demographics, and revenue generation.

“There has never been a report like this for self-pour operators, brewers, distributors, and anyone else looking for comprehensive real-life data. This is the pulse of the industry,” said Doug Gray, VP Product Management, iPourIt. “It exposes not only the most preferred beverages, but also insights and trends that will help beverage producers, suppliers, and operators understand which mix of products will improve their businesses. Ultimately answering the question, ‘What do consumers want?’”

The 2021 Pour Report includes comparative information to the previous year’s report showing some consistencies, as well as a variety of changes and new additions. Among the top 15 most poured beer styles, 14 carried over from the prior list and Seltzer was added for the first time. India Pale Ale returned as the number one most-poured style and Cider rose to second-place replacing Lager.

For 2021, the top five most-poured products overall included: 1. Michelob ULTRA – Anheuser-Busch (Lager) 2. Bud Light – Anheuser-Busch (Lager) 3. Mango Cart – Golden Road Brewing (Wheat Ale) 4. Pineapple Cider – Ace (Cider) 5. Modelo Especial – Grupo Modelo (Lager)

The comprehensive report also shares the most-poured products for top styles, the most-poured wine products, the most popular styles and products broken down by gender, tap wall traffic by age, and key insights and trends based on more than 49 million ounces of verified accurate pour data.

iPourIt’s latest GEN 4 platform runs on proprietary self-pour software that collects and records data for every ounce poured. It’s the only solution on the market that offers operators access to valuable product preference, customer demographic, and revenue generation data from their location.

“Our customers want to know how to best set up their tap wall and what the ideal product mix should be, based on location, seasonality, and the demographics of their customers. Now they can easily access unique and detailed consumption data collected from their own iPourIt system via TapVision™, our custom-built business intelligence reporting platform,” said Carl Mostert, CEO, iPourIt. Download the full 2021 report for all of the top styles, products, and key insights

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, 270 million ounces poured, and 300 locations in operation. We’re not for the that’s-how-we’ve-always-done-it crowd. iPourIt was designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that’s great—without the wait. Our self-pour systems can help simplify staffing needs, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our self-pour business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow.

