HyVida Brands and KeyKeg Launch Hydrogen-Infused Kegged Beverages

MUSKEGON, Michigan – The HyVida Brands and OneCircle have launched HyJacked, the world’s first patented method for infusing hydrogen into almost any KeyKeg-packaged beverage. The popularity of hydrogen-infused beverages on tap is growing. The light hydrogen bubbles in kegged beers, ciders, wines, and RTDs offer consumers a silky-smooth, champagne-like mouthfeel and effervescence—similar to nitro-style beverages. HyVida has developed an elegant, simple, and affordable way to replicate the nitro experience in KeyKeg using hydrogen.

1000+ Medical Studies show that hydrogen is a therapeutic antioxidant with essential health and wellness benefits. It is also a sustainable gas, powering much of today’s green-energy technology. KeyKeg is a designed-for-circularity, sustainable-packaging solution that keeps beverages as fresh as the day they were produced. Pubs, taprooms, bars, and cafés whose customers favor cleaner, healthier, greener alternatives can now pour hydrogen-infused beverages, fresh from the tap.

The HyJacked method introduces proprietary magnesium granules to any water-based beverage packaged in KeyKeg, turning water molecules into hydrogen bubbles. KeyKeg’s unique fitting and the laminated airtight inner bag is crucial to a successful magnesium reaction because it keeps beverages separate from propellant gas, thereby maintaining a balanced infusion and keeping beverages as fresh as the day they were produced. Magnesium also tempers acidity, boosting the flavor profile for a smooth, palatable taste and enhanced aroma.

Rick Smith, CEO and Cofounder, HyVida: “With the KeyKeg collaboration, my vision for Hydrogen infused beverages has now spanned well beyond the health benefits of molecular hydrogen gas. We are making beverages taste and feel better by delivering a softer mouthfeel and refined smoothness, without all the cost and hassle of Nitro.”

Hydrogen-infused beverages can be produced with zero investment, using existing brewing and fermenting processes. Beverage brands initiate the hydrogen-infusion process in a KeyKeg by applying the low-cost Dosing Starter Kit during filling.

About HyVida Brands

Headquartered in Muskegon, HyVida is a beverage technology company that is pioneering molecular hydrogen gas. HyVida launched its own brand of hydrogen-infused Sparkling Waters in 2019 and is now licensing its patented HyJacked technology to wine, beer, cider, sports performance, and energy drink brands.

About OneCircle

OneCircle is a family business, registered as Lightweight Containers, with global locations and Headquarters in The Netherlands. OneCircle produces KeyKeg, a lightweight, strong, sustainable US-made Keg that maximizes shelf life, keeps beverages fresh and allows them to be dispensed without CO2. Wherever possible, empty KeyKegs are either collected by Collection Network partners to be recycled into new KeyKegs or added to local recycling programs.

For More Information:

https://hyjacked.com/