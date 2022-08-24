Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties

YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.

“We are delighted to grow our relationship with CLS Farms as we expand our variety offerings. Like us, CLS Farms is a multigenerational hop growing family that shares a passion for innovation and quality,” said Will Roy, grower relations manager at Hopsteiner.

All four varieties exemplify higher yields and alpha acids, along with a strong capacity to withstand viral pressure. These traits lend themselves to growers being able to produce hops more efficiently on a per acre basis. In an era of climate change, increased viral pressures, and higher inflation, hop varieties able to withstand these forces result in more stability for the brewing industry.

“CLS Farms is excited to have access to a portfolio of Hopsteiner proprietary varieties. We were drawn to the Hopsteiner breeding program for its focus on high-yielding, efficient hop varieties. This will be the first time these varieties have been grown in the Moxee growing region. Our ability to grow and market these varieties will greatly expand CLS Farms’ varietal footprint that it is able to offer to customers,” said Shelley Desmarais, co-owner of CLS Farms.

Calypso, Sultana, Lotus, and Altus are all dual-purpose with high alpha acids supported by strong and unique aromas. Sultana’s pineapple, pine, and citrus and very high overall oil content make it well-suited for IPAs. Pear, apple, tropical fruit, and melon come together to make Calypso perfect for a dry hop. Lotus gives brewers a unique mix of aromas with vanilla, berry, and orange while Altus gives off more spicy, resinous tangerine.

About CLS Farms

CLS is a fifth-generation, family farm located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. The farm produces high-quality hops and organically certified apples and soft fruit through a progressive agronomic approach and sustainable cultivation techniques. As a family farm, CLS prides itself on creating a community of hard-working and strategic employees to deliver the highest quality product. A Global Gap Certification ensures that its employees and product stay safe throughout the process.

About Hopsteiner

Hopsteiner is a sixth-generation global hops supplier dedicated to delivering the choicest hops and hop products available. Hopsteiner partners with breweries of all sizes, offering unique hop varieties and innovative hop products designed to enhance flavor, aroma, consistency, and flexibility for brewing and beyond. With over 175+ years of expertise and tradition, Hopsteiner continues to advance the industry as one of the foremost international hop growing, breeding, trading, and processing firms in the world.

For More Information:

https://www.hopsteiner.com/ https://clsfarms.com/