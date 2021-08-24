Flavorchem Debuts Collection of Hard Seltzer Flavors

DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois – The hard seltzer category has had an exponential growth trajectory in recent years as it continues its meteoric rise in the flavored malt beverage (FMB) space. Hard seltzer outperformed all other FMB segments in 2020 with a recorded $6.8 billion in sales (a 68.2% increase), representing 40% of the category’s overall dollar growth, according to IRI. Hard seltzers currently comprise 7% of total beverage alcohol dollars with 2021 sales expected to surpass $5.1 billion. By all appearances, this category has plenty of runway left for growth.

With an explosion of product innovation and diversification in the marketplace, hard seltzer’s popularity is fueled by its better-for-you image. These beverages typically contain fewer carbs, calories, and sugar, along with a cleaner label, compared to their category counterparts. Premiumization with newer formats like spiked teas and beer-seltzers, convenient RTD packaging, and flavor experimentation appeal to both mindful and adventurous consumers by offering them a variety of choices.

Flavorchem, an established leader in the creation and manufacturing of flavor, ingredient, and color solutions, has tested and developed a line of innovative, on-trend flavors for the ever-evolving hard seltzer category.

“Flavors are clean, yet complex, and will give any product out on the market competition. These flavors have been specifically tested in both hard seltzer applications and non-alcoholic, seltzer water to meet any beverage preference or lifestyle need,” says Niki Hernandez, R&D Manager and Senior Flavorist.

The new launch features singular flavors and fruity flavor combinations based on the latest flavor trends within the beverage space. Available in eight flavors — Pomegranate, Juicy Pear, Watermelon, Honeydew Melon, Raspberry Lychee, Spiced Orange Cranberry, Tangerine Lavender, and Lemon Tea — Flavorchem’s natural flavors meet many clean label requirements and offer a refreshing range of beverage choices to be enjoyed year-round.

