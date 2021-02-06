Fintech Welcomes Over 300 MAPCO Express Locations

TAMPA, Fla. — Financial Information Technologies, LLC (“Fintech”), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced that MAPCO Express, Inc has enrolled 336 of their convenience store locations. This partnership brings Fintech’s industry-leading automated beverage alcohol payments and data integration to MAPCO’s corporate locations across seven states.

The selection of Fintech for beverage alcohol management comes from MAPCO’s short-and long-term goals to improve operational efficiency while also strengthening corporate visibility in the company’s beverage alcohol category. To ensure a successful rollout, Fintech worked diligently with MAPCO’s purchasing, finance, price book, and IT teams, as well as their distributor partners. Further, Fintech established a seamless alcohol invoice data integration into MAPCO’s back-office software, PDI Enterprise, to bring immediate and actionable data to the appropriate teams.

“The transition to Fintech has already given our teams the resources necessary to improve our beverage alcohol business. Fintech provides excellent communication and client support, and we look forward to a long, mutually-beneficial business partnership,” said Keith Slater, MAPCO CFO.

“We are proud to welcome MAPCO to our growing network of convenience store retailers utilizing Fintech’s profit-building platform. We remain committed to world-class service and are pleased to provide MAPCO with intuitive technology and data integration that will enhance operations as they continue to grow their business,” said Tad Phelps, Fintech CEO.

About MAPCO Express, Inc

The MAPCO team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service delivers Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

About Fintech

Fintech is the leading business solutions provider of affordable technology built to simplify beverage alcohol management for any business, of any size, that sells alcohol. We empower retailers, distributors, and suppliers by automating essential manual processes and data insights associated with product catalog management, alcohol invoice payment, customer sales management, and industry data collection. With over 30 years of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech delivers an immediate ROI to 650,000 business relationships nationwide. By simplifying the day-to-day functions necessary to protect and grow margins, teams can get back to doing what they do best – taking care of customers and growing their businesses. To learn more, visit www.fintech.com.