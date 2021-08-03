Ekos Launches New User Interface

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ekos Boost is now available for all Ekos users. Ekos Boost is a new interface that makes Ekos easier and more intuitive to use with improved navigation. This launch represents the next generation of Ekos, which strives to further decrease the time spent on manual tasks and data entry so brewery, winery and cidery owners can focus on growing their businesses.

With Ekos Boost, users will see improvements including:

New main navigation that highlights the core pillars of Ekos — Inventory, Production, Sales & Distribution, Reporting and Accounting & Taxes — and makes key features easier to find

A modernized interface that is more visually striking and intuitive

The ability to customize brew logs to save time on data entry

Updated page layouts to more easily view, filter and sort data

A new, faster workflow for bulk posting invoices that improves efficiency

“Ekos is the system of record for thousands of craft beverage businesses who rely on our software to streamline their operations. That’s why making Ekos easier to navigate and more intuitive is one of our top priorities,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “With Ekos Boost, we are demonstrating our commitment to keeping Ekos modern and fresh, while prioritizing improvements that make the user experience better.”

Ekos Boost is now available to all Ekos users, but Ekos Classic — the previous interface — is still accessible for current customers. While users are getting accustomed to the new navigation, they can easily toggle between versions if there is a need to use Classic instead of Boost. When toggling, users will be prompted to provide feedback to help the Ekos product team make even more improvements to the software.

Initial feedback on the interface has been positive, with users reporting faster navigation speed and significant time saved compared to Ekos Classic.

“Everyone at Wayward is using Ekos Boost exclusively,” said Shaun Blissett, head brewer at Wayward Brewing. “The response time is almost twice as fast as it was before. Our logistics manager said it changed his life.”

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers of beer, wine and cider. With more than 15,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners.

