Ekos Launches All-New, Easy-to-Use Production Planner for Brewers

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Ekos is excited to fully launch an all-new production planner for breweries that makes it easier to plan and streamlines production. The new production planner view was released in October to overwhelmingly positive feedback from Ekos customers. This week, the final element of the release was launched which allows users to drag and drop batches to change equipment and dates without leaving the planner screen.

The new production planner allows Ekos users to:

Get better visibility and collect insights into brewhouse capacity to better manage team workload

Clearly visualize production plans and manage process conflicts before they arise

Flexibly make changes to production schedules without missing a beat

Easily check on the plan for on any given day

Spend less time updating Ekos to reflect reality

Add or change batches without leaving the production planner screen

“Our customers told us that when their production plans changed, it was cumbersome to update Ekos to match their new production schedule. We listened to their feedback and launched a new production planner unlike the industry has seen before,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “The new production planning view is streamlined, easy to read, and even easier to update. We can’t wait to see what our customers can do with the improved visualization and insights the planner provides.”

This is one of the many improvements that Ekos has made to its platform this year in response to customer feedback. The Ekos team is continually listening to customers and adding functionality that makes it easier to complete day-to-day tasks within the software.

“We are particularly fond of the production planning feature, which allows us to easily (and visually) plan our turns, transfers, and packaging days for maximum facility efficiency,” said Cam Schulz, owner of Hopfly Brewing Co. “What used to be a complex web of movements in our heads is now clearly and concisely laid out for us and managing shifts to our schedule is easier than ever.”

For More Information:

https://www.goekos.com/blog/ekos-launches-new-production-planner/