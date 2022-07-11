Ekos Announces Strategic Shift to an All-in-One Platform Model

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Ekos, the leading business management software for breweries, wineries, and cideries, is making significant strides toward its vision of a connected ecosystem for the craft beverage industry. The company is announcing that Ekos Order Hub is now a standard part of its all-in-one software platform that connects the craft supply chain.

As a part of its commitment to improving efficiencies, powering growth, and streamlining operations across the supply chain, now Ekos customers with an Essentials, Plus, or Professional package will have access to Ekos Order Hub. Ekos Order Hub, a digital sales order portal, has helped craft producers process more than $4.25 million in orders in 2022 to nearly 300 distributors and retailers.

“From the beginning, Ekos has been on a mission to empower craft makers to work more efficiently and save time, so they can focus on the things that matter most: running a successful business, building community, and making great products,” said Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. “Ekos is the platform that will connect the craft beverage industry, bringing greater visibility so business owners can better compete in today’s marketplace.”

As a part of this journey toward an all-in-one platform model, Ekos has made significant updates over the past 12 months and is continuing the improve the platform in three key areas:

Strengthening the foundation of the software: Last year, Ekos retired its classic platform in favor of Ekos Boost, a modern interface that makes the software more intuitive and easier to use. The team is continuing to improve speed, usability, and the overall user experience with additional updates, including the upcoming launch of bulk inventory transfer functionality and a new workflow for inventory adjustments which saves users significant time on key tasks. And with the addition of Ekos Order Hub to the core platform, producers can drive more sales by seamlessly connecting with distributor and retailer accounts.

Last year, Ekos retired its classic platform in favor of Ekos Boost, a modern interface that makes the software more intuitive and easier to use. The team is continuing to improve speed, usability, and the overall user experience with additional updates, including the upcoming launch of bulk inventory transfer functionality and a new workflow for inventory adjustments which saves users significant time on key tasks. And with the addition of Ekos Order Hub to the core platform, producers can drive more sales by seamlessly connecting with distributor and retailer accounts. Connecting the craft supply chain: Ekos is rolling out new software integrations, partnerships, and product improvements across the supply chain to help businesses better manage the flow of raw materials and finished goods from production through multiple sales channels. Ekos continues to build a strong foundational infrastructure to connect businesses to the software solutions they already rely on, such as our new integration with Shopify. Each new connection point will help businesses get greater visibility into their available inventory and sales channels so they can better plan resources and production schedules to meet demand.

Ekos is rolling out new software integrations, partnerships, and product improvements across the supply chain to help businesses better manage the flow of raw materials and finished goods from production through multiple sales channels. Ekos continues to build a strong foundational infrastructure to connect businesses to the software solutions they already rely on, such as our new integration with Shopify. Each new connection point will help businesses get greater visibility into their available inventory and sales channels so they can better plan resources and production schedules to meet demand. Increasing data visibility and actionable insights: Ekos believes that the key to longevity in the craft beverage industry is access to data and business intelligence to inform strategic and financial decisions. Ekos is linking disparate parts of the supply chain together and helping businesses move beyond point solutions and spreadsheets. With a flow of information through a centralized business management platform, craft producers can have all of the data at their fingertips to propel their businesses forward.

Existing Ekos customers on an annual Essentials, Plus, or Professionals contract who want to get started with Ekos Order Hub can visit the Knowledge Base to sign up for training webinars. All other Ekos customers will receive further instructions about Ekos Order Hub in the coming weeks.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 18,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine, and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication, and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales, and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and is backed by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners.

For More Information:

https://www.goekos.com/blog/ekos-announces-strategic-shift-to-an-all-in-one-platform-model/