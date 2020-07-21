East Rock Brewing Company Expands Distribution Statewide in Connecticut

New Haven, Conn. – East Rock Brewing Company is excited to announce that it has partnered with Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut to permanently expand its distribution to cover the entire state.

“When we started less than two years ago, we wanted to control our own destiny and message in the marketplace” said Shaun Wilson, East Rock’s Co-Founder and General Manager. “This led us down the path of self-distribution and we found great success in New Haven County and parts of adjacent territories. In order to continue to grow we had to choose between investing in logistics or investing in capacity, quality, and brand building. After meeting with the leadership from Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut and The Sheehan Family Companies, the choice was a no-brainer for us.”

East Rock’s Head Brewer and Co-Founder Tim Wilson echoed those sentiments. “Our expertise lies in brewing high quality German-inspired beers, especially our lagers. That is where our passion lies and where we want our focus to be moving forward. While we were able to provide good service in a small radius to our customers, we would never be able to match Craft’s distribution scale or their knowledge of the marketplace on our own.”

“East Rock produces world class lager beer, especially their Pilsner” said Adam O’Brien, Craft’s GM for the State of Connecticut. “We’re excited to bring them on board and anticipate a lot of excitement for their products throughout the region. Lagers are notoriously difficult to make well, and these guys have it down.”

East Rock will be offering its four core brands for distribution: Pilsner, East Rock Lager (a Munich-style Helles), Vienna Lager, and Weisse Bier in addition to its seasonally available Goses and lagers.

About East Rock Brewing Company

East Rock uses time-honored methods and imported ingredients to produce pure and crisp German-inspired beer. Painfully slow to make but a pleasure to drink, its beers undergo a prolonged and labor-intensive fermentation, resulting in an uncommon depth of flavor and natural carbonation. Fresher than an import and more approachable than a typical craft, East Rock beers are designed for drinkability, but never at the expense of taste. It’s the ultimate everyday companion and the perfect reward for an honest day’s work.

To learn more about our brand, please visit our website at www.eastrockbeer.com or follow us on social media at https://www.instagram.com/eastrockbeer and https://www.facebook.com/eastrockbeer.

About Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut

In 2012, the Sheehan Family Companies brought their over 120 years of experience and high-level service-oriented tradition to Connecticut. Servicing the entire state, Craft Connecticut has built a legacy of partnering with world class suppliers to provide their customers with the most sought after brands and personalized service. Their portfolio offers a full line of craft artisinal beer, cider, spirits and other beverages.

For more information about us please visit https://www.craftbeerguildct.com/.

