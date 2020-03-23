Crosby Hops Institutes a Flexible Hop Ordering Program to Help Brewers Keep Brewing While Adapting to the Pressures of COVID-19

WOODBURN, Ore. — Crosby Hops, a fully integrated merchant, processor and grower today announced its new flexible hop order fulfillment plan to help brewers facing extreme challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. With 98.9% of brewers who participated in a recent Brewers Association survey already impacted, urgent relief is needed.

“Even in a time of physical separation, we are all interconnected and must act quickly and responsibly to support our communities,” said Blake Crosby, Crosby Hops CEO. “We are committed to doing our part to lessen the impact by offering more flexible financial terms for our customers who we consider part of the Crosby Hops family. Our hope is that these measures help make it easier for craft brewers experiencing hardship to keep on brewing.”

Financial relief options available to brewers in the United States now include:

Free standard freight for all orders, (spot and contract) through April 30, 2020

Financing and Support: Current Crosby Hops credit accounts will have payment terms extended to Net 60 effective immediately through April 30, no questions asked.

One-on-one hop contract analysis and needs assessment with a Crosby account manager.

A suite of support materials and links to financial resources for those in crisis. NOTE: This program is currently available for U.S. brewers only.

At its headquarters in the Willamette Valley, Crosby Hops prioritizes employee health and safety. Following WHO, CDC, and state guidelines, work from home and onsite social distancing and sanitizing practices are in effect, along with support for employees experiencing hardship during this challenging time. The company will continue to adapt and evolve its practices and offerings – internally and externally – so that we can weather this crisis together.

About Crosby Hops

Crosby Hops is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated hop grower, merchant, and processor in the Pacific Northwest. Our offerings include Crosby® estate grown options and grower-sourced hops from around the world. As a Certified B Corporation® and Salmon-Safe grower, our commitment to our stakeholders is unwavering — rooted in our core values of quality, innovation, sustainability, and community. For more information, visit crosbyhops.com.