Crescent Crown Distributing to Donate Over $450,000 in Relief Aid to Support Bars, Restaurants and Workers During Pandemic

PHOENIX and NEW ORLEANS – Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD), one of the largest beverage distributors in the United States, owned by the Moffett and Goldring families, announced a collaborative effort between it’s two locations in Arizona and Louisiana to donate over $450,000 in relief aid to support bars, restaurants and workers that have been directly impacted as a result of this world-wide pandemic.

In Arizona, CCD is working with the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association (ALBA) and the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) to support bar and restaurant employees that have lost wages as a result of COVID-19. CCD will be donating a percentage of its profits from sales during the month of April, with a minimum commitment of $250,000 to be donated.

“We’re so honored to be able to support our partners, customers and friends during this difficult time. So many good people have suffered a loss of wages, struggling to pay their bills. We want those in need to know that we are here for you. Our hope is that other peer organizations will join us in these efforts so we can help as many people as possible,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

In Louisiana, CCD is working with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to benefit the South Louisiana Bar Owner Relief Fund with a $200,000 donation. Any business owner with an active State issued AG permit and located in Southern Louisiana can apply for funding. Additionally, $10,000 will be donated to the Nurse Relief Fund through the Louisiana Nurses Foundation.

“Southern Louisiana has taken a huge hit, with all bars essentially shut down and unable to generate much needed revenue. We felt it was our duty to step up and do our part towards the relief fund. We extend a challenge to all industry members who benefit from and proudly serve the bar owners of Southern Louisiana to step up and help support the fund. Let’s help this important economic engine get the sights, sounds, spirit and soul of Southern Louisiana back on track,” said Chris Bourg, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Louisiana.

For more information on how to apply for the relief funds, visit CCD online at www.crescentcrown.com.

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized wholesale distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as well as Mesa and Surprise, Arizona. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at www.crescentcrown.com.

