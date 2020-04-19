Crescent Crown Distributing to Donate Over $450,000 in Relief Aid to Support Bars, Restaurants and Workers During Pandemic

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PHOENIX and NEW ORLEANS – Crescent Crown Distributing (CCD), one of the largest beverage distributors in the United States, owned by the Moffett and Goldring families, announced a collaborative effort between it’s two locations in Arizona and Louisiana to donate over $450,000 in relief aid to support bars, restaurants and workers that have been directly impacted as a result of this world-wide pandemic.

In Arizona, CCD is working with the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association (ALBA) and the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) to support bar and restaurant employees that have lost wages as a result of COVID-19. CCD will be donating a percentage of its profits from sales during the month of April, with a minimum commitment of $250,000 to be donated.

“We’re so honored to be able to support our partners, customers and friends during this difficult time. So many good people have suffered a loss of wages, struggling to pay their bills. We want those in need to know that we are here for you. Our hope is that other peer organizations will join us in these efforts so we can help as many people as possible,” said Joe Cotroneo, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Arizona.

In Louisiana, CCD is working with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation to benefit the South Louisiana Bar Owner Relief Fund with a $200,000 donation. Any business owner with an active State issued AG permit and located in Southern Louisiana can apply for funding.  Additionally, $10,000 will be donated to the Nurse Relief Fund through the Louisiana Nurses Foundation.

“Southern Louisiana has taken a huge hit, with all bars essentially shut down and unable to generate much needed revenue.  We felt it was our duty to step up and do our part towards the relief fund.  We extend a challenge to all industry members who benefit from and proudly serve the bar owners of Southern Louisiana to step up and help support the fund.  Let’s help this important economic engine get the sights, sounds, spirit and soul of Southern Louisiana back on track,” said Chris Bourg, EVP General Manager, Crescent Crown Distributing, Louisiana.

For more information on how to apply for the relief funds, visit CCD online at www.crescentcrown.com.

About Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized wholesale distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as well as Mesa and Surprise, Arizona. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at www.crescentcrown.com.

For More Information: crescentcrown.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.