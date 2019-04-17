Crafted ERP and CLA Launch Brewery Management Pilot Program

DENVER — Managing a brewery may just have gotten a whole lot easier. Crafted ERP and CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) are pleased to announce a pilot program designed specifically for breweries with limited resources. The new program combines the best of both worlds: terrific brewery management software with professional bookkeeping services.

The combined approach will allow customers to focus on beer production while outsourcing the back-office accounting functions to industry professionals who are well-versed on how a brewery should operate. Designed specifically for breweries with minimal or inexperienced back-office resources, the program promotes professional business operations and reporting. The program will also provide for the easy delivery of other pertinent services such as tax, audit, and consulting. Once a brewery has grown to the point where it needs its own back-office, it can “graduate” from the program and can continue to use the software in its entirety without the outsourced services, or it can retain the outsourcing services that it needs on an a la carte basis and in-source the rest.

Crafted ERP’s BPO Edition is a cloud-native solution built specifically for the brewing industry. The software incorporates everything that an emerging brewery requires with built-in leading practices to ensure professional-level operations. Users are able to perform their job function from any device with a browser and an internet connection, and role-specific dashboards allow users to focus only on what they need to get done each day.

“We are excited to kick off this initiative with CLA to offer the ultimate experience for the brewing industry. CLA’s vast experience in the craft beverage space makes them the ideal group to work with. The combination of best-in-class software with best-in-class professional services is going to change the game. Now even smaller breweries are going to have access to the same tools and capabilities usually reserved for the largest breweries in the country,” said Jeremy King, co-founder of Crafted ERP.

“The right software approach is so critical to spending less time crunching numbers and more time doing what makes breweries money – brewing, marketing, and distributing great beer!” said Marcus Bowman, a CLA outsourced CFO who specializes in the brewing industry. “Partnering with Crafted ERP is going to allow us to leverage our industry knowledge into helping breweries grow rather than spend all of our time helping clients to cobble systems together and wondering when is the right time to take the leap to a true ERP system. Crafted ERP’s scalability can make worry about those transitions a thing of the past.”

About Crafted ERP

Crafted ERP is the only end-to-end business management solution created to meet the specific requirements of batch manufacturers. Designed with input from seasoned industry veterans, Crafted ERP leverages the fastest growing cloud-based ERP system, NetSuite, to create a foundational platform from which customers can achieve scalable growth while incorporating industry leading practices. For more information on the product’s vast capabilities and functionality, please visit http://www.craftederp.com.

About CLA

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen is a top-ten national professional services firm that creates opportunities and delivers on the CLA promise – to know and help its clients – by focusing on deep industry specialization, combining our knowledge with that of our clients to make them stronger. Learn more about the many ways that CLA supports beverage manufacturers at https://www.claconnect.com/industries/craft-brewers-and-distillers.