Craft Maltsters Guild Debuts 2022 Advanced Class in Craft Malt Production

PORTLAND, Maine – The Craft Maltsters Guild will offer a four-day intensive workshop in the days leading up to the 2022 Craft Malt Conference in Portland, Maine (CMC 2022).

Startup and experienced maltsters, as well as other parties in the malt supply chain, will gain theoretical and practical knowledge in malting technology at the 2022 Advanced Class in Craft Malt Production. It will be held February 14-17, 2022 at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland, Maine, in the days leading up to the annual Craft Malt Conference. Industry veterans, Hugh Alexander, owner and operator of Scotland’s Balnamoon Maltings & Brewery, and Hannah Turner, Director of the Montana State University Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab, will bring real world experience, research and data, and deep passion as instructors.

“There are few opportunities for those interested in craft malt production to learn the ins and outs of that process so they often have to learn as they go,” says Guild Executive Director Jesse Bussard. “Because of this lack of educational opportunities, the Guild has stepped in to develop classes for our members and the community-at-large to help advance the field.”

Participants will develop knowledge in malting barley and in its characteristics, including learning and controlling the different steps of the malting process; determining the defining characteristics of malt quality and the influence of processing parameters; and learning the technology and methods used to produce craft malt. They will receive a certificate of completion at the end and will be armed with knowledge that will help them further their professional pursuits.

Craft Maltsters Guild members can enjoy the discounted class fee of $1600 while the non-member rate is $2000. Register for the class online.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTORS:

Born and raised in Zambia, Hugh Alexander received an honors degree in Brewing and Biochemistry 1st Class from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, studying under the late great Anna Macleod. He spent years working in the research laboratories of Harp Lager (a subsidiary of Guinness) and as the Chief Chemist for Crisp Malt. Since 1984 Hugh has been engineering and producing micro malting equipment for companies worldwide including Diageo and James Hutton Institute (UK), Asahi (Japan), Nestle (Switzerland/Singapore), AB-InBev (South Africa), as well as many European and American Universities and establishments. Hugh currently owns and operates Balnamoon Maltings and Brewery, which services a local Scottish castle in the whisky production area of Speyside.

Hannah Turner is the Director of the Montana State University Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab. The lab services the MSU breeding program and industry through research, outreach, education, and by providing thousands of data points each year on barley, malt, and beer. Hannah has degrees in Environmental Horticulture and Plant Science, with her M.S. focusing on the genetic control of starch production in cereals. In her current role, Hannah conducts research on important issues such as the impact of the steeping regime on malt quality, genetic control of barley endosperm hydration, and method development to improve breeding program selection for malting varieties. Hannah is dedicated to elevating the barley value chain via education and presents frequently to groups from farmer to brewer.

ABOUT THE CRAFT MALTSTERS GUILD

Formed in 2013 by eight craft malthouses, the Craft Maltsters Guild’s mission is to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America, provide services and resources to the Association’s members, and uphold the highest quality and safety standards for Craft Maltsters.

