CODO Design’s 2024 Beer Branding Trends Review Is Out Now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— CODO Design, a leading beer branding firm, has released its 2024 Beer Branding Trends Review.
This year’s expansive report (more than 23,000 words) explores four main topics:
1. Beer branding and positioning strategy
2. Brand Architecture
3. Beer and beyond (emergent beverage trends)
4. Package design trends
A few of the subjects covered in this report include:
– Rebrands & refreshes: Why are breweries rebranding right now
– An exciting rise in brewery content marketing?
– How to build a Lifestyle Brand
– The shifting role of beer styles (as a positioning tool)
– How to produce better merch
– How to improve your hospitality program
– How to scale the “Sub Brand Ladder”
– Hop Water (+ other NA beverage opportunities)
– Hard Cider (an overlooked opportunity?)
Additionally, CODO is delivering four exclusive insights from this report to their (7,500+) Beer Branding Trends Newsletter subscribers, including:
1. Defining your Brand Equity: Fast & Slow
2. The Regional Brewery Playbook
3. A Quick & Dirty Guide to Co-Branding
4. The Year of Craft Lager
For More Information:
https://cododesign.com/2024-craft-beer-branding-trends/