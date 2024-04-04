CODO Design’s 2024 Beer Branding Trends Review Is Out Now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— CODO Design, a leading beer branding firm, has released its 2024 Beer Branding Trends Review.

This year’s expansive report (more than 23,000 words) explores four main topics:

1. Beer branding and positioning strategy

2. Brand Architecture

3. Beer and beyond (emergent beverage trends)

4. Package design trends

A few of the subjects covered in this report include:

– Rebrands & refreshes: Why are breweries rebranding right now

– An exciting rise in brewery content marketing?

– How to build a Lifestyle Brand

– The shifting role of beer styles (as a positioning tool)

– How to produce better merch

– How to improve your hospitality program

– How to scale the “Sub Brand Ladder”

– Hop Water (+ other NA beverage opportunities)

– Hard Cider (an overlooked opportunity?)

Additionally, CODO is delivering four exclusive insights from this report to their (7,500+) Beer Branding Trends Newsletter subscribers, including:

1. Defining your Brand Equity: Fast & Slow

2. The Regional Brewery Playbook

3. A Quick & Dirty Guide to Co-Branding

4. The Year of Craft Lager

For More Information:

https://cododesign.com/2024-craft-beer-branding-trends/