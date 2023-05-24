Cartsyde and PourMyBeer Revolutionize Craft Beer Experience with Launch of Tap Trailer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Cartsyde, a trailblazer in mobile food and beverage solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest creation in partnership with PourMyBeer, the industry leader in self-pour beverage technology. Introducing Tap Trailer, an innovative 10-tap mobile draft system and walk-in cooler designed to cater specifically to the craft beer world. As the demand for self-pour beverages continues to surge globally, Tap Trailer offers craft beer enthusiasts an unparalleled experience, providing staffing flexibility, higher profit margins, and customer autonomy.

Renowned for its exceptional food and beverage systems, Cartsyde has taken its expertise to new heights with the introduction of Tap Trailer. Combining functionality with stunning design, these custom-branded units boast 360-degree illuminated panels, offering captivating advertising opportunities. Whether deployed indoors or outdoors, Tap Trailers create memorable consumer experiences in events and outdoor social zones. Cartsyde has already partnered with industry giants such as Dunkin’ Donuts and Wendy’s, elevating their brands and expanding their presence in new communities. The visually striking aesthetics and innovative advertising capabilities of Tap Trailer make it the ultimate choice for businesses aiming to leave a lasting impression.

Through its groundbreaking collaboration with PourMyBeer, Cartsyde has pushed the boundaries of mobile beverage service. Fueled by extensive research and development, Cartsyde has developed a roadworthy and durable mobile draft system capable of maintaining optimal temperatures even in extreme heat conditions. By integrating PourMyBeer’s cutting-edge self-pour technology, Tap Trailer revolutionizes operations, reducing staffing requirements while empowering customers to pour their own craft beer. This seamless self-pour experience not only drives revenue growth but also enhances customer satisfaction with minimal effort.

Tap Trailer represents the latest milestone in Cartsyde’s ongoing commitment to innovation in mobile food and beverage solutions. Explore exciting possibilities for your brand on Cartsyde’s comprehensive product overview page, or catch a glimpse of this remarkable creation in action by watching our captivating Tap Trailer video.

Cartsyde is your partner for mobile food and beverage solutions. With a commitment to innovation, engineering, and the food and beverage industry, our high-tech, mobile food and drink solutions provide a modern-day approach to extending the brand reach and elevating brand presence. From large restaurant chains to popular local bars, or even mall businesses, Cartsyde Solutions provide the freedom to serve food and drinks to customers in unique and innovative spaces.

For More Information:

http://cartsyde.com/