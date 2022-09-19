Brick Store Pub To Showcase 14 Beers Made With Riverbend Craft Malt on September 20

DECATUR, Georgia – Brick Store Pub will host what might be Georgia’s largest consumer-facing showcase of craft malt to-date on September 20, featuring a tap takeover of 14 beers brewed with malt from Riverbend Malt House.

WHAT

Craft breweries across the Southeast have united to build this one-of-a-kind tap list that includes a wide array of beer styles made with Riverbend 6 and 2-Row barley varieties, wheat, rye, and corn malt in their grain bills. Participating breweries include Arches Brewing Co., Beacon Brewing Co., Bhramari Brewing, Cherry Street Brewing, Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Crooked Can Brewing Co., DSSOLVR, Hopstix, Mythk Brewing, NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery, Sceptre Brewing Arts, Sideward Brewing, Southern Brewing Co., and Trimtab Brewing Co. The beer list will include two cask ales.

Also of note at this event will be a presentation that covers a behind the scenes look at recent research and development projects at the malt house by Riverbend Malt House Co-Founder Brent Manning. This will include a hot steep demonstration of several new products. This talk begins at 3:30PM.

“This event allows beer lovers to experience first-hand the difference that artisanal malt makes on a beer’s flavor and aroma,” says Neil Callaghan, Beer Director for the Brick Store Pub. “Many of our guests’ favorite breweries have been using Riverbend’s malted barley and grains for years, and with this event we can shine a spotlight on the ingredients that make these beers so wonderful. We’re excited to showcase beers from some of Georgia’s most talented brewers and some out-of-state breweries not often poured in the state and raise a glass to Riverbend.”

WHERE & WHEN

Brick Store Pub

125 E Court Square

Decatur, GA 30030

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Craft malt presentation by Brent Manning at 3:30pm

ABOUT BRICK STORE PUB

Since 1997, the Brick Store Pub has been celebrating craft, community and culture to it’s Decatur, Georgia neighborhood. With an internationally renowned beer program featuring thousands of vintage ales and lagers and a kitchen offering beer-inspired cuisine, the Brick Store Pub has carved a distinctive niche for itself over its quarter century history. It is currently ranked as the #1 Beer Bar in North America by RateBeer.com and has been recognized by dozens of media outlets as an international beer destination.

ABOUT RIVERBEND MALT HOUSE

Riverbend Malt House is on a quest to connect Southeastern family owned farms and fermenters. Co-Founders Brent Manning and Brian Simpson launched Riverbend, the first craft malthouse east of the Mississippi River, in Asheville, North Carolina in 2010. Buoyed by a 70,000 foot production facility and state of the art equipment, Riverbend Malt House helps breweries and distilleries large, small, and in-between stand out with flavor, locality, and community in an increasingly competitive landscape— all the while challenging the status quo of corporate, big-agriculture malt. The malt house was just named number 2804 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. Learn more at riverbendmalt.com.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/brick-store-riverbend-malt-2022