Brewery Management Software SimpleCircle Launches Self-Distribution Management Platform

SimpleCircle, a new venture-backed contender in the brewery management space, announced their public launch this week. Just exiting beta with early partners, the platform helps breweries run their business better by marrying powerful features to a dead-simple interface.

“Breweries end up spending a ton of time on paperwork and doing things by hand,” Ned Schneider, SimpleCircle’s CEO explains, “because the alternative is fighting with clunky software. We thought it was time for something everyone could use that would finally be better than firing up yet another spreadsheet.”

To that end, SimpleCircle has first focused on streamlining sales and distribution, placing serious capabilities for managing inventory, sales, and routing behind a fast and intuitive interface that anyone can operate. While the product seems as powerful as anything on the market, care has been taken to make it easy to operate even in breweries with straightforward processes: “One of the biggest complaints we discovered about existing software was that it tends to demand full commitment from the whole brewery to see any value – even sometimes a dedicated person to keep it running. That just didn’t seem right; sure, breweries are complicated, but there’s no reason the software needs to be.”

SimpleCircle shares that they can onboard a new brewery in about 90 minutes, with people frequently discovering and teaching themselves how to accomplish most tasks.

“We set out to create something that would work for brewers just starting to package, all the way up to regionals,” Ned added. “If brewery owners are frustrated with their tools – or just don’t see any impact on their business – they should know there’s a better way.”

The company adds that the platform works across phones, tablets, and laptops, with real-time sync to QuickBooks built into the core product.

For More Information:

https://www.simplecircle.io/