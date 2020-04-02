Blindtiger Design Releases ‘Beer-To-Go’ Label Templates

SEATTLE — Breweries are finding themselves suddenly needing to package beer that was ticketed for accounts or set to pour in the tap room. They might be forced to package for the first time, or in vessels that they hadn’t previously used. Or they might just be out of labels.

Blindtiger Design put together some free to use templates that breweries can slap their logo on and keep their beer moving to consumers. Each is formatted for Avery label stock, which can be ordered in a variety of materials including water-resistant options that will stand up to condensation. It is easy to add type and a logo using any available editing program, or just print them out and write on them.

A variety of label templates can be downloaded at no cost on the Blindtiger Design website or by reaching out to info@blindtigerdesign.com.

For More Information: blindtigerdesign.com/label-templates/

