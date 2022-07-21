BarthHaas Releases HOPHAZE

Nuremberg – BarthHaas releases their newest brewing product, HopHaze. HopHaze can be used in post-fermentation to add a stable hazy complexion to beer and other beverages. This product is 100% hop-derived, flavorless in beer, and requires no additional mixing before use.

Joe Casey, Brewmaster at the Anheuser-Busch Brewers Collective, stated that, “One of the challenges of hazy IPAs, or any hazy beer style, is to make a stable haze that doesn’t settle out across time. Nobody wants their beer to look like a snow globe, and nobody wants to experience a bunch of sediment either. Haze stability has been an ongoing technical challenge for brewers for quite some time.”

HopHaze will be available worldwide starting on July 19, 2022.

BarthHaas is one of the world's leading suppliers of hop products and hop-related services.

