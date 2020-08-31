Superstition Meadery Adds Distribution in Kansas

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Superstition Meadery, producer of many of the world’s top-rated meads and hard ciders, is excited to launch their brand in the Sunflower State with Kansas’s fastest growing adult beverage distributor, Speakeasy Distribution. Stemming from an introduction during last year’s Great American Beer Festival, Ron Elkouri and Riley Stephens, owners of Speakeasy, travelled to Arizona last week to meet with Superstition’s founder Jeff Herbert. Jeff led a tour of Superstition’s production facility where the group sampled some of the finest meads and ciders directly from a variety of barrels before making future plans while enjoying a flight in Superstition’s Tasting Room.

Superstition Meadery Director of Sales, Samantha Shuey says, “Speakeasy’s reputation of providing outstanding customer service in the Kansas market and potential to grow a specialty brand like Superstition is very exciting, and we are pleased to welcome Kansas as the 26th state to join the Superstition family.”

Ron Elkouri says, “We have never been so excited to bring a new supplier into Kansas. Superstition is a world class craft beverage maker and our customers are going to love what they care so passionately about making.”

Superstition products will be available in bottle shops throughout Kansas beginning in September.

About Superstition Meadery

Superstition Meadery was founded in 2012 by co-owners Jeff and Jennifer Herbert, inspired by the gift of a homebrew kit and a love for craft beverages. In 2019 they were named the best small business in the United States by the US Small Business Administration, and have numerous accolades for their products, including the #1 rated hard cider in the world on Untappd, Blueberry Spaceship Box. Their mission is to “Reintroduce the World’s Oldest Fermented Beverage to Mankind”, and produce over 60 different styles of mead (honey wine) and hard cider. You can learn more as well as order their products online at www.superstitionmeadery.com.

For More Information:

https://www.superstitionmeadery.com/