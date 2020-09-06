Superfluid Supply Co. Announces Arcadia Brewing Fall Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. –Fall is right around the corner, which means all things pumpkin are about to make their triumphant return.

Included in that seasonal fervor is Arcadia Brewing Co’s iconic pumpkin spiced ale, Jaw-Jacker, arriving on store shelves throughout the state of Michigan this week. Brewed with cinnamon, all-spice and nutmeg, along with Caramel malt for balanced flavor, drinkability, and a brilliant orange-amber color, Jaw-Jacker drinks like your favorite pumpkin pie. The result is a refreshingly spicy ale, and a perfect seasonal brew to herald autumn.

Also on deck for the Michigan brewery, Porter Rico. A classic porter brewed with coconut—dark and chocolatey with intense toasted coconut flavors, balanced sweetness, medium body and a lingering mouthfeel. Porter Rico is the tropical retreat your tastebuds deserve, and will be available throughout Michigan this winter.

These two seasonals brews compliment Whitsun, a wheat ale brewed with honey, coriander, and orange peel, which at this time is the brands’ only year-round product offering.

For more information about Arcadia Brewing Co’s Whitsun, please visit www.arcadiabeer.com

 About Superfluid Supply Co.

Superfluid Supply Co, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, was established in 2018 to push the boundaries of beverage innovation and to bring products to the market based on consumer demand. We are passionate about product development, helping others grow their brands, and creating awesome products we can be proud of in one of the best places on earth.

For More Information:
http://www.arcadiabeer.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.