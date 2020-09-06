Superfluid Supply Co. Announces Arcadia Brewing Fall Lineup

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. –Fall is right around the corner, which means all things pumpkin are about to make their triumphant return.

Included in that seasonal fervor is Arcadia Brewing Co’s iconic pumpkin spiced ale, Jaw-Jacker, arriving on store shelves throughout the state of Michigan this week. Brewed with cinnamon, all-spice and nutmeg, along with Caramel malt for balanced flavor, drinkability, and a brilliant orange-amber color, Jaw-Jacker drinks like your favorite pumpkin pie. The result is a refreshingly spicy ale, and a perfect seasonal brew to herald autumn.

Also on deck for the Michigan brewery, Porter Rico. A classic porter brewed with coconut—dark and chocolatey with intense toasted coconut flavors, balanced sweetness, medium body and a lingering mouthfeel. Porter Rico is the tropical retreat your tastebuds deserve, and will be available throughout Michigan this winter.

These two seasonals brews compliment Whitsun, a wheat ale brewed with honey, coriander, and orange peel, which at this time is the brands’ only year-round product offering.

About Superfluid Supply Co.

Superfluid Supply Co, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, was established in 2018 to push the boundaries of beverage innovation and to bring products to the market based on consumer demand. We are passionate about product development, helping others grow their brands, and creating awesome products we can be proud of in one of the best places on earth.

