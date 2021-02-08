Sunday Beer Commits to Become NYC’s First Climate Neutral Beer

BROOKLYN – SUNDAY BEER CO. is proud to announce it has committed to become Climate Neutral Certified. The company will be working with Climate Neutral, an independent non-profit organization that helps companies measure their carbon footprint, offset it in its entirety by purchasing quality carbon credits, and reduce emissions moving forward.

“Consumers today are yearning for evidence that companies are aware of their contribution to climate change and committed to erasing it,” said Climate Neutral CEO Austin Whitman. “We’re thrilled to have Sunday Beer commit to this journey. Soon they will join our growing list of certified companies that are proving that we’re living in a new era of leadership on climate by top brands.”

For Sunday Beer Co, the decision is a natural progression for the brand – whose thoughtfulness extends beyond just the quality and design of its flagship craft light lager. It has donated 1% of its revenue to environmental causes since its founding, but this announcement marks a renewed commitment to its values. It is one of the first US beer brands to offset all of its carbon emissions and the first in NYC to do so.

“Sunday Beer was always meant to be timeless – we realized you can’t really do that without thinking about the future,” said co-founder Eric Schulz. “We were inspired by New Belgium carbon neutral certifying Fat Tire Ale last year. Craft beer has always been a leader on sustainability. If Sunday can help spread the message and inspire a few others to make climate part of their business decisions, we see that as a huge win for all of us.”

Climate Neutral has set rigorous certification standards that all companies must meet before being granted the Climate Neutral Certified status. Once all three steps have been completed, certified brands can use the Climate Neutral Certified label on products, packaging, and marketing materials. The label shows consumers and stakeholders that a brand is committed to taking immediate steps on climate action.

Learn more about how the Climate Neutral Certified process is helping decrease global carbon emissions and browse certified and committed brands at climateneutral.org.

ABOUT SUNDAY BEER:

Sunday Beer Co. is located in Brooklyn, NY and was founded in 2017 by three surfing buddies looking for an antidote to the overly serious and hop-induced craft beer scene. Sunday aims to be approachable and fun while maintaining the quality and ethos of craft and independent beer. Sunday’s flagship beer is an easy-drinking craft light lager without the adjuncts, high fructose corn syrup, and GMOs of the beer in Grandpa’s fridge. Sunday Beer is available across NYC and in select retailers throughout NYS and Philadelphia.

ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL

Climate Neutral is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to decrease global carbon emissions by creating a trusted net-zero certification for consumer brands. The Climate Neutral Certified label empowers consumers to consciously support companies that measure their entire carbon footprint, offset it in its entirety, and implement strategies to reduce it moving forward. Climate Neutral’s standardized process makes it easier for companies to estimate their greenhouse gas footprint, identify credible carbon offsets, and prioritize measures to reduce their emissions. To learn more about Climate Neutral, visit climateneutral.org.

