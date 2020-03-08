Sun King Generates $1.5M in Indy Economic Impact in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is proud to share that it generated more than $1.5 million in total economic impact – including product, time and dollars – to more than 450 Central Indiana-area nonprofit organizations in 2019.

Since the day Sun King rolled out its first keg, the founders have believed that it’s important to share their success with the community and help enrich the lives of Hoosiers one beer at a time through its Community Partner Program. Through this program, Sun King donates beer, volunteer time and proceeds from a portion of sales to organizations throughout Indiana that fall within four core philanthropies, including people in need, arts and culture, nature and conservation as well as youth development.

To celebrate a decade of community commitment, this year Sun King is planning a variety of economic impact programs to contribute to the Indianapolis community, including plans to develop a Bicentennial beer for the Indy Turns 200 celebration, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Indy Parks Foundation.

Some of the highlights of Sun King’s Community Partner Program in 2019 included:

Tap Room Events – a portion of proceeds from each night donated to nonprofits:

Art With A Heart beer and cupcake pairing event

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

Teacher’s Treasures shopping event

Indiana “Puppies on Patio” event

Broadway Across America pie baking contest

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Beer GardIN program

Community projects or events at which Sun King staff volunteered their time:

Indianapolis Cultural Trail spring clean

Boone County Habitat for Humanity House that Beer Built construction day

Habitat Women Build

Indy Urban Acres volunteer day

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful tree-planting day

Pint donations to events:

Special Olympics Plane Pull Challenge

Second Helpings Tonic Ball & Corks and Forks

Indianapolis Zoo Zoobilation

Heartland International Film Festival

REV Indy – IndyCar event benefitting IU Health Foundation

Unique collaborations or partnerships where proceeds benefit nonprofits:

Newfields: Sun King has collaborated with Newfields on several special brews in which all proceeds from the sales benefit Newfields. Brews include: Electric Reindeer, brewed the past two years for the Winterlights outdoor holiday light event, and Among the Leaves, brewed during the spring and summer months and served in Newfields’ Beer Garden. Sun King is working on a special brew for Newfields’ 2020 Harvest Festival.

Conner Prairie: Sun King has brewed Ichabrewed Crane beer for Conner Prairie’s Fall Festival for the past two years in which all proceeds from the sales at the event benefit Conner Prairie.

“Since we tapped our first keg 10 years ago, our team members have demonstrated a passion for giving back to the communities in which we serve,” said Sun King co-founder and owner, Clay Robinson. “Working together with our employees, our guests and our community partners, we hope that we will ultimately help brighten the lives of people throughout Indiana and look forward to another decade of giving back to community organizations throughout the state.”

Over the past decade, Sun King’s Community Partner Program has worked with more than 1,000 community-based organizations throughout Indiana, and has helped execute thousands of community-related events that have had a multi-million-dollar impact on their local communities. Habitat for Humanity, Second Helpings, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful and Conner Prairie are a just few community partners that Sun King has collaborated with over the past decade.

Indiana nonprofits that are interested in partnering with Sun King should reach out at communitypartners@sunkingbrewing.com.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery with four tap rooms in the Indianapolis metro area. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Florida, as well as Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers hand craft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beer is sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise over a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations. Visitwww.sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.