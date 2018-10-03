Sun King Brewing Company Collaborates with Conner Prairie on Ichabrewed Crane Copper Ale

FISHERS, Ind. – After receiving more than 600 name submissions, Conner Prairie and Sun King Brewing Company announce “Ichabrewed Crane” as the official name of the Headless Horseman Festival brew. The list of more than 600 name submissions was narrowed to three finalists: Ichabrewed Crane, Conner Scarey, and Knock It Off. The contest winner received a four-pack of tickets to Headless Horseman, a $50 Sun King Brewery gift certificate and a commemorative Headless Horseman growler.

The copper ale will be available from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at a tapping party at Sun King’s small-batch brewery and taproom in Fishers. All ages are invited to attend this free event where Conner Prairie interpreters will be on hand to help celebrate this launch and join in family friendly activities including pumpkin decorating.

Fans of Conner Prairie and Sun King will be able to purchase for a limited time, commemorative growlers showcasing the art for “Ichabrewed Crane.” Growlers can be purchased inside The Conner Prairie Store and at Sun King’s Fishers tap room for $20.

“Craft beer fans can enjoy this one-of-a-kind Ichabrewed to help celebrate another exciting fall at Conner Prairie,” said Norman Burns, president, and CEO at Conner Prairie. “Whether you’re a burgeoning hops enthusiast or consider yourself a beer sommelier, thanks to Sun King, this unique beer will remind you of a great community tradition, every time you take a sip.”

“Headless Horseman is one of our favorite Central Indiana fall traditions,” said Emily Tschuor, community partnership manager with Sun King Brewing. “We are excited to introduce Ichabrewed Crane to the community as part of our continued partnership with Conner Prairie.”

Headless Horseman, the annual Halloween festival, is open from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28. This year the acclaimed festival will feature an all-new 11-acre Headless Horseman corn maze comprised of three different mazes – a shorter maze designed to take 30 minutes to navigate, a longer maze that takes an hour to complete, and new this year, “Headless Hallow” haunted corn maze. Returning favorites include the Headless Horseman marionette show, barrel train rides, 100-foot potato sack slides, midway games, spooky storytelling, the fortune-telling powers of the Mystic and shows and of course, the Headless Horseman himself.

In August, U.S. News & World Report included Conner Prairie as one of the top 30 destinations to view fall foliage. Visitors can view the fall foliage and an aerial view of the corn maze via the 1859 Balloon Voyage which is open during regular hours and Headless Horseman for an additional fee. (Balloon voyages are weather dependent.)

Visit connerprairie.org/things-to-do/events/headless-horseman for more information.

About Conner Prairie

Spanning more than 1,000 wooded acres in Central Indiana, Conner Prairie welcomes more than 400,000 visitors of all ages annually. As Indiana’s first Smithsonian Institute affiliate, Conner Prairie offers various outdoor, historically-themed encounters and indoor experiential learning spaces that combine history and art with science, technology, engineering and math to offer an authentic look into history that shapes society today. Conner Prairie is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization – accredited by the American Alliance of Museums – that relies on grants and philanthropic donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations for sustainability and growth. Visit connerprairie.org or call (800) 966-1836 for admission dates, hours, ticket prices and opportunities to donate and volunteer.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is the brainchild of Dave Colt and Clay Robinson. With the help of family and friends – Omar Robinson, Andy Fagg and Steve Koers – the first keg of Sun King beer rolled out the door for delivery in July 2009. Available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Cincinnati & Dayton, OH, and Louisville, KY, Sun King has grown into a leader in the independent craft brewing movement. Sun King’s brewer’s handcraft flagship, seasonal and specialty beers that have been rewarded with multiple medals at the Indiana Brewers Cup, the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup competitions, and the brewery donates to hundreds of community organizations throughout Indiana. Sun King also owns Sun King Spirits and Tap Room in Carmel, Ind., where guests can sample spirits made collaboratively with local distilleries, handcrafted cocktails, Sun King beers, food from local restaurants and soon, a variety of Sun King’s own small-batch spirits. Visit sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.