Sun King Brewery Opens Taproom and Brewery in the Sunshine State

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is excited to open a brewery and tap room in Florida – its first outside of Indiana. Sun King Sarasota will take over the location of an existing 5,000-square-foot brewery and tap room located at 1215 Mango Ave. with plans to open in the summer.

Sun King began distributing beer in Florida in 2017 and has found a strong following of fans who include Florida residents, snowbirds and vacationers who enjoy quenching their thirst with Sun King beers. In a short time, Florida racked-up Sun King’s strongest out-of-state sales numbers.

“We are excited to expand Sun King’s operations outside of the Hoosier state and tap into Florida, where residents of the Sunshine State have been enjoying our beers for several years,” said Sun King Co-founder and Owner Clay Robinson. “We have seen a sharp increase in sales in several areas outside of Indiana, and we look forward to building strong relationships with the people of Sarasota, brewing and sharing great beers, and contributing to the community.”

The Sun King Sarasota Brewery and Tap Room will feature 18 taps including core beers like Sunlight Cream Ale, Keller Haze and Orange Vanilla Cream Ale, as well as seasonal and specialty beers such as Amber Has Two Moms sand a rotating pastry stout, all of which have been top sellers for Sun King in Florida. Sun King plans to brew handcrafted, distinctive specialty beers specifically for Florida craft beer lovers that will feature distinct ingredients, styles and methods.

The new Sun King Sarasota Brewery and Tap Room will feature food from local food trucks, and customers will be able to purchase carry-out cans, growlers and kegs. The family-friendly facility will also feature games and activities located inside and in the large, outdoor seating area. Joe Burns, vice president of sales for Sun King, who lives nearby in Bradenton, will oversee operations for Sun King’s new location.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Company is an independently owned Indiana brewery and beverage company with four taprooms in the Indianapolis metro area, one in Kokomo, Ind. and two planned to open in Sarasota, Fla. and Mishawaka, Ind. in 2022. Conceived by two professional brewers, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries.

Currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Florida, as well as Louisville, Ky., Sun King is a leader in the independent craft beer movement. Sun King’s brewers handcraft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been awarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Committed to uncompromising integrity, fanatical collaboration and a passion for creating high-quality, consistent products, Sun King has also introduced Sun King Spirits in order to create unique cocktails and slushies for their taprooms.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where its beverages are sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise more than a million dollars through its community give backs, gift baskets and beer donations.

For More Information:

https://www.sunkingbrewing.com/