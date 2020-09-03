Summit Releases 2020 House Party Variety Pack

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It’s safe to say that 2020 has not been the year we expected. We’ve gone from seventh inning stretches to stretching out on the couch, dancing cheek-to-cheek to dancing with ourselves, and from reaching out & touching you to not standing so close to one another. But one thing you can always expect is quality beer from Summit Brewing Company. That’s why we’re excited to announce the release of our Summit House Party Variety Box. This year at the 2020 Summit House Party you can keep dancing on your own while enjoying a Summit Sága IPA, Summit Keller Pils or one of the limited-edition re-releases Summit Dark Infusion Coffee Milk Stout and Summit Great Northern Porter. So, whether you’re singing songs that remind you of the good times or songs that remind you of the better times, don’t forget to drop the needle and sip some suds. And remember, we’ll be together again.

Summit Dark Infusion Coffee Milk Stout is once again returning for its fourth year. First brewed as part of our Unchained Series in 2016, Dark Infusion Coffee Milk Stout was so popular fans demanded its return year after year. To this day, it’s our only Unchained Series beer we’ve brewed more than once. Rich, full-bodied and sweet, this imperial milk stout features roasted notes from six specialty malts. Flavors of caramel, dark chocolate and graham cracker round out bitter notes of coffee to create a bold finish. This year, we’ve even switched up the recipe a bit to include cold-brew coffee from Minneapolis’ Big Watt Beverage.

“While consistency is one of our main pillars at Summit, innovation is also a critical component to brewing. Since Dark Infusion Coffee Milk Stout started out as part of a series that was created specifically to push the envelope when it comes to ingredients, we felt it was important to continue to evolve the recipe. By bringing in Minneapolis’ Big Watt Beverage we maintain the quality of the brew while also adding in a new flavor component,” head brewer Damian McConn said. “We continue this idea of innovation with bringing Great Northern Porter back in cans. While the use of cans, and the porter recipe, aren’t new in-and-of themselves, our decision to switch the longstanding beer from bottles to cans shows our dedication to evolving trends in the industry.”

That’s right! After a brief summer hiatus Summit Great Norther Porter is making its return. But this time, it’s in cans. The second style ever-brewed by Summit Brewing Company, following our EPA, Great Northern Porter is a slightly sweet, slightly bitter toasty brew. Roasted malt flavors blend with notes of caramel, chocolate and coffee to create a well-rounded, full-bodied finished. It’s the same great taste but with a brand-new look.

Summit House Party Variety Pack is available now at retailers near you. Summit Dark Infusion Coffee Milk Stout and Summit Great Northern Porter are both exclusively available within the 12-pack this September. In October, look for Great Northern Porter in 6-and-12-packs of 12oz cans for a limited time. Find Summit products near you using our online beer finder: summitbrewing.com/beer-finder.

Summit Dark Infusion Coffee Milk StoutAlcohol by Volume: 6.8%IBUs: 40Original Gravity: 19ºPColor: Jet Black (80 L)Hops Utilized: UK Golding, JesterMalts Utilized: Rahr Pale, Simpson;s Brown, Briess Light Chocolate, Briess Midnight Wheat, Crisp Torrified Wheat, Flake OatsKettle Additions: LactoseOther Additions: Infused with cold-brew coffeeYeast: U.K. Ale

Summit Great Northern PorterAlcohol by Volume: 4.8%IBUs: 51Original Gravity: 13.3ºPColor: Black (60 L)Hops Utilized: Northern Brewer, Fuggle, CascadeMalts Utilized: 2-Row Pale, Caramel, Chocolate, CrystalYeast: Ale

About Summit Brewing Company

Founded in St. Paul, Minn. in 1986, Summit Brewing Company has a long-standing history of crafting award-winning ales and lagers. Summit has stayed close to its roots, serving the Upper Midwest. Summit’s beers are currently available in five states including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Summit produces six year-round premium craft beers, four seasonal beers and numerous limited-release and Ratskeller exclusive beers throughout the year. Since its inception, the brewery has been a consistent pioneer in the craft beer movement, blending traditional brewing techniques with experimental ingredients to create tried-and-true brews. For everything Summit Brewing, visit summitbrewing.com