Summertime Beer Releases From Buoy Beer Company

Summertime is in full swing, and Buoy Beer Company has three new beer releases that pair perfectly with summer adventures.

Back for a second year is Buoy’s Vienna Lager, but with an even better recipe. Crisp and clean, the classic Austrian-style lager is brewed with Vienna and Pilsen malts, cold-fermented, then lagered for 5 weeks and bittered with Magnum and Saphir hops.

Vienna Lager will be next in the company’s Lager Series and was the last to be canned on Buoy’s canning line before their partial building collapse. Now, one year later and with an incredible amount of hard work and flexibility, on-site canning is back at Buoy and Vienna Lager has rolled off the line in 16oz cans for June and July. It will also be available on draft.

If you’re looking for the perfect IPA this summer, Easy IPA is the latest variety from Buoy’s brewing team. Bursting with sweet citrus and tropical fruit aromas, the golden-colored ale is hopped with a trifecta of Pacific Northwest-grown Citra, Estate Comet, and Azacca hops. It’s smooth, flavorful, and dangerously easy to drink in the summertime sun.

Easy IPA is also the next featured beer in Buoy’s Benefit Series. This July-September, three percent of all Easy IPA sales will go toward Ocean Blue Project. OBP is an Oregon-based organization working to revitalize and conserve the world’s oceans, beaches, and rivers through clean-ups and education. Easy IPA will be released in 16oz cans and draft.

Finally, Buoy’s Kolsch is back on draft and in the can rotation this July-September, but this time as a 12oz variety (instead of its previous 16oz). With the change comes a new eye-catching, minimalist-inspired can featuring clean lines and a pennant-shaped logo. Look for it at your favorite Oregon or Washington bottle shop or grocery store.

Crisp, soft, and thirst-quenching, Buoy Kolsch weaves the strict Reinheitsgebot rules with touches of the Pacific Northwest. Heidelberg Pils, Vienna, and White Wheat malts build a light bready body while Opal and Saphir hops blend spicy, floral aromas with a sturdy bitterness.

https://buoybeer.com/