Suffolk Punch Brewing Unveils Second Location In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Saddle up, SouthPark, and say hello to Suffolk Punch Brewing.

The second location of the groundbreaking concept — brewery, cafe, taproom and coffee bar — will kick open the barn doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at its stunning space in the reimagined West Plaza of SouthPark mall.

At more than 11,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor space, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark, near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road, will immediately elevate the drinking, dining, and entertainment options in the area.

“Our SouthPark expansion is the culmination of many long hours of careful planning and consideration,” says Seth Stidham, co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of Suffolk Punch Brewing. “As we expand, we look for opportunities that capture the essence of our South End location – a diverse guest experience, expansive outdoor green spaces and a family friendly environment.”

Suffolk Punch Brewing, launched in Charlotte’s South End in 2017, has established a reputation for spaces that seamlessly marry craft brewing, elevated cuisine, and gorgeous design.

The beautifully appointed, transitional SouthPark location flows smoothly from indoor to outdoor, with a greenhouse roof, roll-up garage doors, communal beer garden seating, multiple bars, private dining rooms/event spaces, indoor seating for more than 300 people, a stage for live music, a children’s play area and ample outdoor space.

Additionally, the coffee/espresso bar – accessible from the mall’s Dining Pavilion – will exclusively serve coffee from HEX Coffee Roasters including a full espresso bar menu, nitro cold brew and draft lattes, available all day.

“We’re aiming for the vibe to be similar to South End,” Stidham says. “Comfortable, polished, and intentional. Grab a quick breakfast and coffee, have a morning meeting, lunch, beers or dinner with family and friends. There will be something for everyone.”

Three separate bars will house nearly 60 taps, each showcasing an array of Suffolk Punch Brewing styles such as Daydream Lager, Pulp Prescription NEIPA and Tropical Tree Tops Fruited Sour Ale, as well as SPB’s newest seltzer releases. They will also feature taps for guest ciders, and hard kombuchas for the non-beer drinkers looking to have a good time.

Suffolk Punch Brewing’s popular craft cocktails will be featured, including coffee cocktails, as well as a curated wine list highlighting natural wines.

A custom-designed wash house will allow Suffolk Punch Brewing to pioneer the use of washable stainless-steel cups in outdoor spaces, eliminating single-use plastic cups, which will save more than half a million of the same from landfills annually.

“The opening of Suffolk Punch is the cherry on top of our reimagined West Plaza area, which will serve as a gathering place for shoppers, diners and visitors and create a more holistic on mall experience,” said Holly Van Cleave, SouthPark Mall’s director of marketing and business and development. “This transformational redevelopment is a testament to Simon’s commitment to the visitor experience, prioritizing partnerships that align with shoppers’ wants and ingraining local businesses and entrepreneurs into the fabric of the SouthPark experience. The seasonally-driven menu from Executive Chef Michael Rayfield will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options, utilizing locally-sourced ingredients from Boy And Girl Farm, Coto Family Farms, Springer Mountain Farms, Harmony Ridge Farms and Bush-N-Vine Farm, among others.

SPB is thrilled to announce the addition of Chef Vince Giancarlo, formerly of Zeppelin in South End, as Executive Sous.

Initially, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Project architect is Cluck Design; Balfour Beatty is the general contractor.

MORE ABOUT SUFFOLK PUNCH BREWING

Drawing its name from an English breed of heavy draught horse, Suffolk Punch Brewing is committed to crafting damn good beer, building architecturally innovative spaces, and giving the community a place to retreat and relax. The brewery’s South End location, opened in 2017, broke the mold, combining a brewery, culinary cafe, taproom and coffee bar. The SouthPark location, debuting in May 2023, is an extension of that curated expertise in a stunning, expansive setting in the West Plaza of SouthPark mall. Suffolk Punch Brewing co-owners include Glen Cherry, Collin Ricks, Seth Stidham, Dan Davis, Ryland Pond, Jason Mathis, and Dan Hyde.

