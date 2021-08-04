Stowe Cider Releases Vermont Grown Raspberry Honey

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to release Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16.

We’ve once again partnered with our friends over at Fisher Brother’s Farm in Shelburne, VT and Suddabee’s in Morrisville, VT to bring you this smooth, hazy late summer treat. Celebrating locally sourced fresh raspberries and honey, this cider is brimming with tart, juicy fruit flavor and just a touch of honey sweetness. Refreshing and crisp, Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey clocks in at 6.0% ABV.

Available Thursday, 8/5 in the Stowe Cider taproom and online to ship. Vermont Grown – Raspberry Honey will be hitting shelves across Vermont and New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

https://www.stowecider.com

