Stowe Cider Releases Strawberry Fields

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to welcome back the Hit Single Strawberry Fields, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

Our rendition of a strawberry mojito, this Hit Single is made with ripe, juicy strawberries, cool garden-fresh mint and just a hint of lime.

Bright and refreshing, this late-summer treat is pure bliss in a can. Strawberry Fields is a perfectly well-rounded, delightfully unfiltered, easy drinking cider, clocking in at 5.5% ABV. Far out and ridiculously fresh, Strawberry Fields will have you dreaming of sun dappled meadows and warm summer breezes.

Available starting Thursday 7/22 in the Taproom and online to ship, Strawberry Fields will hit shelves across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont in the coming weeks!

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com