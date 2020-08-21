Stowe Cider Releases Stowe Craft Tea

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

STOWE, Vt. – Stowe Cider is eager to release a new line of craft beverages- Stowe Craft Tea.

Stowe Craft Tea is Crafted for Adventure. Whether you’re steps away from the summit or waist-deep in the river post-hike, Stowe Craft Tea is a refreshing, low sugar choice for the health-conscious consumer. Our tea is made with real fruit, real tea, has only 4 grams of sugar per 12oz can, and is both caffeine and gluten-free. Stowe Craft Tea is available year-round and 5.5% ABV.

Highlighting Two Flavors

Half & Half

Half & Half is made with real black tea and homemade lemonade that provides a smooth, zesty experience with less sugar than other hard teas.

Peach

Real peach means more flavor, less sweet. Our new recipe is refreshingly well balanced despite reducing the sugar content to a fraction of what most commercial hard teas on the market offer.

Stowe Craft Tea will be available starting Friday 8/21 in the taproom or online to ship and will be hitting Vermont accounts in the coming days.

For More Information:
https://www.stowecider.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020

Livestream ● August 27, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.