Stowe Cider Releases Stowe Craft Tea

STOWE, Vt. – Stowe Cider is eager to release a new line of craft beverages- Stowe Craft Tea.

Stowe Craft Tea is Crafted for Adventure. Whether you’re steps away from the summit or waist-deep in the river post-hike, Stowe Craft Tea is a refreshing, low sugar choice for the health-conscious consumer. Our tea is made with real fruit, real tea, has only 4 grams of sugar per 12oz can, and is both caffeine and gluten-free. Stowe Craft Tea is available year-round and 5.5% ABV.

Highlighting Two Flavors

Half & Half

Half & Half is made with real black tea and homemade lemonade that provides a smooth, zesty experience with less sugar than other hard teas.

Peach

Real peach means more flavor, less sweet. Our new recipe is refreshingly well balanced despite reducing the sugar content to a fraction of what most commercial hard teas on the market offer.

Stowe Craft Tea will be available starting Friday 8/21 in the taproom or online to ship and will be hitting Vermont accounts in the coming days.

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com/