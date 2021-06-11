Stowe Cider Releases Puff Puff Pineapple

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is eager to reintroduce our crowd-favorite Hit Single “Puff Puff Pineapple” as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16.

Highlighting Juicy Pineapple and Black Diamond BBQ Smoked Peppers

After its success in January, we’ve decided to put this bold Hit Single back in rotation! Dipping into our secret stash of fresh, juicy pineapple and applewood smoked jalapeño and poblano peppers from our friends at Black Diamond BBQ in Morristown, this wildly unique cider is 6.5% ABV and packed with flavor.

Puff Puff Pineapple brings bursts of citrus fruit on the palette and smoky chili on the nose. Tart, tropical notes balance out the warm jalapeño kick, giving this cider a manageable heat that will have you floating above the clouds.

Puff Puff Pineapple is available now in the taproom, online to ship via Vinoshipper, and will be hitting limited shelves across Vermont and New Hampshire in the coming weeks.

https://www.stowecider.com/welcome

