Stowe Cider Releases Mansfield

STOWE, Vermont – Stowe Cider is excited to announce the release of Mansfield, as a 1.5 liter bottle, sold for $40!

Mansfield has arrived! We’re bringing you this extremely limited release just in time for your holiday celebrations.

This year’s batch of Mansfield was created by co-fermenting our classic base cider with Vermont grape skins. Crafted using the traditional champagne method, Mansfield is a naturally carbonated, sophisticated cider that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Juicy and full bodied with a wonderfully smooth finish, Mansfield sits at 6.9% ABV. Dry yet fruit-forward, this deliciously balanced cider is a welcomed addition to any holiday dinner.

This cider comes but once a year and for this year’s batch, we’re only selling 70 of these exclusive 1.5 liter bottles, first come first serve.

Mansfield is now available for pre-sale online. Head over to stowecider.com if you want Mansfield to have a place at your table this holiday season. All orders must be picked up in person from our taproom, beginning on Monday, 12/20.

For More Information:

https://www.toasttab.com/stowe-cider/v3/?mode=fulfillment