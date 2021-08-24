Stowe Cider Releases Key Lime Pie

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to release the newest member of the Brainwaves series, Key Lime Pie, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

Who’s ready for a big ol’ slice of Key Lime Pie? Our newest addition to the Brainwaves series, Key Lime Pie is a zesty, refreshing late summer sipper that delivers some serious tropical vibes.

We’ve co-fermented our cider with Suzie-Uie gluten free graham cracker crumbs and blended in key lime juice, coconut, and brown sugar, resulting in a tart, dry cider with just a hint of sweetness. Clocking in at 6.9% ABV, this cider brings the iconic, bright citrus notes and tantalizing aroma of a key lime pie fresh out of the oven. Throw on some shades, kick back, and crack open this beach vacay in a can.

Key Lime Pie will be available for purchase in the Stowe Cider taproom and online to ship on Thursday, 8/26.

For More Information:
https://www.stowecider.com

