Stowe Cider Releases Brainwaves Electric Currant

STOWE, Vermont – Stowe Cider is excited to announce its newest member of the Brainwaves series, Electric Currant, as a 16 ounce can, sold in 4 packs for $16!

We’ve got a high voltage release coming your way! Say hello to Electric Currant, our newest addition to the Brainwaves series! Electric Currant is a black currant Moscow Mule inspired cider, made by infusing cassis wine with ginger, blending in cider, and finishing it with just a touch of lime.

The black currants create a beautiful tartness, while the subtle spice of ginger and bright citrus flavor result in a cider that’s bold yet balanced. Vibrant, full bodied, and juicy, Electric Currant sits at 6.9% ABV.

Electric Currant is available starting Thursday, 12/16, in our taproom and online to ship!

For More Information:

https://www.stowecider.com/shipcider