Stoup Brewing Launches Crowler Program

SEATTLE – Nothing says summer in Seattle like enjoying great beer with friends—at the beach, in the park, on a boat, or in the woods. Well, Stoup Brewing has all your summer beer needs covered!

Beginning Thursday, May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Stoup Brewing is launching a crowler program that features both their award-winning Citra IPA and German Style Pilsner.

With a thriving growler program already in place, crowlers offer beer enthusiasts away to enjoy pre-filled cans of fresh Stoup beer out in the world. A convenient and inviting 32 oz. can of beer, or the equivalent of two pints at the brewery, to be exact.

“With camping season just getting underway, we are excited to offer the ideal vessel for getting Stoup beer into the wild,” said Lara Zahaba, co-owner, Stoup Brewing. “Crowlers are a convenient option, as there’s no large glass bottle to deal with, and they’re super easy to pack in, enjoy, and pack out when done.”

Crowlers of Citra IPA and German Style Pilsner will be chilled, stocked and ready to go for $12 each during brewery operating hours.

About Stoup Brewing

Opened in 2013 by Brad Benson, Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher, Stoup Brewing is a family friendly craft brewery located in Ballard’s Brewery District. Revered for their dedication and innovation to the art and science of making beer, Stoup has a garnered numerous awards and a devoted following. With up to 21 beers on tap, an inviting year round beer garden, private event space, and a rotating selection of food trucks, Stoup is a welcoming destination for the beer enthusiast of every level. Root beer fans welcome too! Stoup opens weekdays at 3 p.m. and weekends at 12 p.m. To learn more, visit stoupbrewing.com. Stoup Brewing is located at 1108 NW 52nd Street in Seattle, Washington.