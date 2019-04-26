Stormalong Cider Expands Distribution to Los Angeles Area

SHERBORN, Mass. — Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts orchard-based cidery, announced today it is expanding distribution to the greater Los Angeles area. Stormalong Cider will be available to licensed bars, restaurants and retailers throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties for the first time thanks to its distribution partnership with Guardian Distributors of Los Angeles.

Stormalong’s diverse line-up of ciders are made with carefully selected apples and whole ingredients, without the use of concentrates, added sugars, or artificial ingredients of any kind. In addition, Stormalong’s portfolio of ciders are packaged in 16 ounce cans making them accessible and convenient for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. For Stormalong Cider founder Shannon Edgar, the chance to expand distribution to the greater Los Angeles area is an exciting opportunity for his five-year-old cidery as he has roots in the area.

“I spent twelve years living in Los Angeles before moving to the East Coast. It’s like a second home to me and I’ve had my eye on the market since the inception of Stormalong Cider. The timing is right for us now and we have found a solid partner in Guardian Distributors,” said Shannon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stormalong Cider to Los Angeles,” said Jaie Neubauer, Founder of Guardian Distributors. “As a boutique beverage distribution company with a small, focused portfolio of hand selected partners that are pushing the boundaries to make adventurous products, Stormalong Cider was a natural and exciting partner.”

Residents of the greater Los Angeles area can now purchase and enjoy Stormalong’s core line-up of ciders which include, the tannic flagship Legendary Dry made with bittersweet apples, Mass Appeal, featuring McIntosh apples balancing tart and a hint of sweet, Light of the Sun, a Citra and Ekuanot dry-hopped cider with guava added, and the award winning Red Skies at Night. The tart, juicy, and tropical cider made with passion fruit and hibiscus was recently named a 2019 Good Food Award winner in the Cider category.

With this expansion, Stormalong Cider is now available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and California.

About Stormalong Cider

We are an orchard-based cidery producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Our flagship cider, “Legendary Dry”, uses a blend of bittersweet and heirloom apple varieties full of tannins and rich acidity. We ferment and age our ciders with traditional techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. For more information on Stormalong Cider, please visit www.stormalong.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@stormalongcider).