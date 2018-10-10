Stony Creek Brewery Releases 6-Packs of Dock Time Laid Back Amber Lager in New England

BRANFORD, Conn. — Stony Creek Brewery’s Dock Time Laid Back Amber Lager is now available in six packs of 12 oz. cans throughout New England. Dock Time claimed a gold medal award in the Vienna Lager beer style category at the 2016 World Beer Cup, as well as a Bronze medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival, making it one of the most decorated beers in all of New England.

Rich yet remarkably laid back, Dock Time is reminiscent of the classic amber lagers found south of the border. The smooth malt body and deep amber color are balanced perfectly by subtle herbal and citrus hop notes.

“To see our very first, and most decorated beer, finally make it to a can is something we’re really excited about,” said Andy Schwartz, Brewmaster at Stony Creek Brewery. “A can is the best possible package for beer. It protects the beer better, chills down faster, and you can enjoy it in places where glass bottles aren’t allowed.”

In celebration, Stony Creek Brewery will host a DOCKTOBERFEST at the Branford Brewery Saturday October 13. The day will feature live music, games, food vendors, dancing by the HSV Bavaria Dance Group and of course BEER! Local food trucks are offering a German inspired fare. Tickets to the event include entry to the celebration, your first beer and a commemorative stein. More information can be found at https://stonycreekbeer.com/events/docktoberfest-2018

Stony Creek Brewery is a microbrewery located in Branford, Connecticut that specializes in beers that are a fusion of clean, bold and aggressive west coast flavors and east coast balance and drinkability. They call this “Aggressively Laid-Back Beer.”

Stony Creek Brewery, LLC, is a member of both the Brewers Association and the Connecticut Craft Beer Guild and is distributed in:

Connecticut: Dichello Distributors, Hartford Distributors, Levine Distributing

Dichello Distributors, Hartford Distributors, Levine Distributing Maine: National Distributors, Valley Distributors, Maine Distributors

National Distributors, Valley Distributors, Maine Distributors Massachusetts: Horizon Beverage, Quality Beverage, Williams Distributing, Girardi Distributors

Horizon Beverage, Quality Beverage, Williams Distributing, Girardi Distributors New Hampshire: Amoskeag Beverages

Amoskeag Beverages New York: Saratoga Eagle, Boening Brothers, Lake Beverage, Dutchess Beer, D. Bertoline & Sons, Dana Distributors, Seneca Beverage, Sprit and Sanzone Distributors, Eagle Beverage, Try It, Rocco Testani and Plattsburgh Distributors

Saratoga Eagle, Boening Brothers, Lake Beverage, Dutchess Beer, D. Bertoline & Sons, Dana Distributors, Seneca Beverage, Sprit and Sanzone Distributors, Eagle Beverage, Try It, Rocco Testani and Plattsburgh Distributors Rhode Island: Horizon Beverage

Horizon Beverage Vermont: Farrell Distributing

For more information on Stony Creek Brewery visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StonyCreekBeer/ or visit the Stony Creek Brewery website at www.stonycreekbeer.com.