Stony Creek Brewery Announces Collaboration with Bigelow Tea Company

BRANFORD, Connecticut – Stony Creek Brewery, a leading regional craft brewery located in Branford, Connecticut, announced that they have partnered with Bigelow Tea for the release of two new tea-infused beers. These new beer creations, named No Comment and Carpe Tea-em, mark the first-ever beer collaboration between the two Connecticut businesses.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bigelow Tea, a local, family-owned business with a commitment and passion for both their tea and their community,” said Ed Crowley Jr., President of Stony Creek Brewery. “As a family-owned business, we share the same passion for our beer, and our values align with our strong commitment to our community.”

Each company and its respective family, the Crowleys and the Bigelows, play an important role in their local communities through commitments to quality products, workforce focus, and charitable ties.

“Partnering with Stony Creek Brewery provides an opportunity to think beyond our core business while supporting a like-minded and local Connecticut business. It is exciting to see the innovative flavors Stony Creek Brewery has created and how our tea ingredients have been infused to create these new beers. We look forward to where this partnership takes us in the years to come,” said Cindi Bigelow, third-generation President, and CEO of Bigelow Tea.

A rich, drinkable German-style lager, No Comment features the perfect infusion of Bigelow’s “Constant Comment”® — a blend of black tea, orange peel, and sweet spices.

Carpe Tea-em is a complex Hefeweizen bursting with the aroma and flavor of bright citrus bergamot fruit delivered by Bigelow’s Earl Grey Tea.

To infuse the tea, the unfermented beer is brought to a boil before the hops are added, creating the ideal time to steep the tea. The tea is then brewed directly into the beer.

These new beers are infusions of two families’ passion for what they do, handcrafted together and ready to exceed all expectations.

No Comment and Carpe Tea-em are available where you find other Stony Creek brews in grocery stores, package stores, as well as fine restaurants and bars throughout New England.

About Stony Creek Brewery

Stony Creek Brewery is a leading regional craft brewery in Branford, Connecticut. The brewery’s 30,000 square feet make it one of Connecticut’s largest brewing facilities and taprooms. The brewery produces 20 different beers and has distribution throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York State, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The brewery is located on the Branford River waterfront, with regular live entertainment and picturesque sunset views.

About Bigelow Tea

Based in Fairfield, CT, and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 75 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment”®, an iconic American favorite known for its unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way America drank tea. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea brand. Producing two billion tea bags annually in over 150 different varieties, Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide.

