Stone Releases First 2021 Holiday Brew: Xocoveza Tres Leches

ESCONDIDO, CA – This fall, Stone Brewing introduces a holiday beer inspired by not one, but two decadent and velvety confections. Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches combines the inspiration of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that’s smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.

Craft stouts are quickly becoming a staple of the holiday season, with the category growing 80% during the Thanksgiving to Christmas holiday season last year.* Made from all that’s good about the holidays, Stone Xocoveza is brewed with chocolate, coffee, Pasilla peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. At the pop of the can, the aroma is intense – cinnamon and spice up front with lingering coffee, caramel and sweet vanilla. It is a lively blend of flavors. Sweet spices are balanced with rich and creamy chocolate. Mild roast coffee flavor shines through and vanilla enhances the intense combination. Pasilla peppers impart a light hint of heat in the finale. With all that complexity, the beer is surprisingly bright on the palate, with just a touch of the residual sweetness that all the decadent flavors imply. Like a slice of Grandma’s tres leches cake and a sip of Oaxacan Hot Chocolate, the result is creamy, intensely flavorful and silky smooth.

Indeed, there’s a Grandma to thank for this fine creation. Stone Brewer, Steve Gonzalez, pulled inspiration from his Grandmother’s Tres Leches family recipe.

“I fell in love with Stone Xocoveza the first time I tried it many years ago,” said Stone co-founder Greg Koch. “I, like so many, look forward to the release each year. As much as I was hesitant to mess with such a hallowed beer, I do believe that this new recipe is my very favorite version we’ve ever produced, and I will be squirreling away more than my fair share to enjoy throughout the next year plus. Fair? Perhaps not. Too bad!” laughed Koch with a mischievous Grinch like grin.

Fitting to the season, this particular beer is incredibly food friendly. Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs, Black Bean Chili, Birria tacos and Chicken Mole all pair beautifully with Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches. Then for the ultimate indulgence, there’s Flourless Chocolate Cake, Salted Caramel Brownies or… Tres Leches Cake.

Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches is available nationwide beginning the week of October 18, 2021. Find it in 12oz six-pack cans or giftable 22oz bottles. The Stone Beer Finder will help lead the way: Find.StoneBrewing.Com. For those in California, ship directly to your home via StoneBrewing.com. Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches is the first of Stone’s special holiday releases, which also include the Stone 12 Days of IPAs. This festive box features 12 individual IPA variations, from new recipes, year-round staples and deep cut fan-favorites from our past. Explore Stone’s storied past and a journey of IPA expressions with the full list of beers found here.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches

Release Date: Week of October 18, 2021

Web: StoneBrewing.com/XocovezaTresLeches

Stats: 8.5% ABV

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles & draft

Availability: Nationwide

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Dark with a ruby hue, tan head reminiscent of espresso crema

Aroma: Intense aroma all around! Cinnamon and spice up front with coffee, caramel, and sweet vanilla

Taste:? Lively blend of sweet spices, a ton of dark and milk chocolate, vanilla, and cold brew coffee

Palate: All the aromas and flavors seamlessly meld together, creamy and pleasant sweetness throughout, very mild roast, and smooth finish

FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs, Triple Cream Cheese and Crackers, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Coconut Shrimp, Oysters

Soups & Salads: Vegetarian Black Bean Chili, Beef Bourgeon, Steak Salad, Traditional Caesar Salad

Main Courses: Birria Tacos, Brisket Flatbread, Grilled Mushroom Torta, Chicken Mole

Desserts: Tres Leches Cake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Pecan Pie, Salted Carmel Brownies w/ Sliced Almonds, Bowl of Fresh Berries

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com