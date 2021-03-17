Stone Distributing Co. Adds Spindrift Spiked to SoCal Portfolio

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — This week Spindrift, the fastest-growing brand in flavored sparkling water, announced that their brand new adult beverage Spindrift Spiked will join Stone Distributing Co.’s portfolio of craft-centric beverages beginning mid-April in Southern California.

Spindrift Spiked contains sparkling water, alcohol from cane sugar and real squeezed fruit—that’s it. It’s made with a superior, clean-tasting alcoholic base with only 82 to 95 calories per can at 4% ABV. The new line will be available in 12oz cans and launch with four delicious flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple and Half & Half.

In the Stone Distributing portfolio, Spindrift Spiked will now make its way into chain retailers as well as a robust network of accounts throughout Southern California. Stone Distributing covers the seven counties of Southern California, hitting more than 200,000 points of distribution. Its portfolio includes the likes of Modern Times, Russian River, AleSmith, Boochcraft, Pizza Port Brewing, Oskar Blues and Cigar City among many others.

Most recently, Stone added San Diego mainstay Societe Brewing and Los Angeles-based newcomer Jiant Hard Kombucha to their portfolio of more than 40 popular craft brands.

“I’ve honestly never had as much fun as I am right now growing Societe through Stone Distributing,” said Societe Co-Founder & CEO Doug Constantiner. “In fact, we’ve had to temporarily delay our plans to launch NorCal because we can’t keep up with the volume Stone Distributing is selling. The growth we’ve been able to achieve has allowed us to create more jobs, buy more equipment, upgrade our current equipment, and invest in more ‘toys’ for our lab. We wouldn’t have been able to realize our business goals without our partnership with Stone Distributing.”

“In the spirit of building growth in our backyard, I’m thrilled with the addition of Spindrift!” stated Maria Stipp, Stone Brewing CEO. “We have an unmatched portfolio and Societe, Jiant and now Spindrift are perfect examples of the amazing brands we stand for. Couple that with a team that’s knowledgeable, passionate and really hustling for these partners. We have a lot to be proud of and we thank our partners for choosing Stone Distributing!”

ABOUT STONE DISTRIBUTING CO.

It pays to work well with others. Stone Distributing Co. was born of necessity in 1996 when no distributors would take on beers as bold and hoppy as Stone’s. Stone Brewing created its own distributor, bringing other “little guys” along in the spirit of craft beer camaraderie. It has since become the largest independent distributor of craft-only beverages in the country. Stone Distributing is known for its impeccable care of the brands it represents, including drivers who are all specially trained in handling craft beverages and 100% refrigerated trucks and storage. Stone Distributing services nearly all of Southern California. For a list of brands distributed by Stone Distributing, visit StoneDistributing.com/craft-brands.

ABOUT SPINDRIFT

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All 14 flavors of sparkling water – including the newest sparkling lemonade trio of flavors – are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that’s it. In Spring 2021, Spindrift® Spiked launched as the company’s first hard seltzer – a lightly carbonated hard sparkling water made with sparkling water, alcohol from cane sugar and real squeezed fruit. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA and works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information about Spiked, visit www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked on Instagram and Twitter.