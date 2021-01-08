Stone Brewing Revives Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing kicks off 2021 with new releases, big surprises and noteworthy innovation – but first – a classic. Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA answers the pleas of fans with its highly anticipated return 14 years later. This hop-heavy IPA is brewed with dark malt so that it pours black with a surprising punch of bitterness balanced by smooth malty character.

Stone’s persistent troop of mighty fans has effectively revived this 2007 favorite. Why all the hype? Its unmistakable piney and orange-raspberry hop character is perfectly complemented by warm notes of coffee and chocolate. It’s a beer that stops even the most adventurous beer drinkers in their tracks with its unique style and memorable flavor. On the nose – aromas of coffee, black currant and chocolate from the malt, layered with pine, citrus and tropical fruit. As its name implies, it pours black with a light tan head but don’t be deceived! It serves up an IPA-worthy dose of bitterness.

Without a doubt, Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA is the most requested Stone beer of all time. Who better to speak to the beer’s demand than Stone’s Senior Marketing Content Specialist, David Pope, who answers to the company’s 500,000 Instagram followers – the biggest social following in craft beer:

“We get ‘BRING BACK SSR’ comments on just about everything we post to socials,” noted Pope. “Pictures of Stone IPA, videos of our bottling line, a clip of a kitten playing in a Stone Buenaveza box… there’s always a ‘BRING BACK SSR’ somewhere in the comment section. Well, we heard you. It’s awesome to finally reply back with an enthusiastic ‘OK!’”

For those craving 12 ounces of nostalgia and those simply seeking the remarkable, Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA is now available nationwide in 12oz six-pack glass and 22oz bottles for a limited time. Use Stone’s Beer Finder to locate the beer near you.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA

Release Web: Stonebrewing.com/sublimely #SublimelySelfRighteous

Stats: 8.7% ABV; 90 IBUs

BeerAdvocate Score: 94

Availability: Nationwide Special Release

Packaging: 12oz six-pack bottles, 22oz bottles & draft

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Black with reddish hue, light tan head and lively foam with good lacing

Aroma: Coffee, black currant, chocolate, piney, citrus, tropical fruit

Taste: Dark and milk chocolate, orange, raspberry, pine resin, tropical fruit, with hints of coffee

Palate: Medium body with solid bitterness and a nice drying character on the finish

FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Smoked Rib Tips**, Deep Fried Tofu with Orange Sauce, Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps, Stuffed Grape Leaves

Salads/Soups: Caesar Salad, Thai-Style Salad, Potato Bacon Soup, French Onion Soup

Main Courses: True Craft Burger*, Competition Ribs (Smoked St-Louis Style Ribs)**, Pork Katzu with Ponzu Sauce, Duck a l’Orange, BBQ Jack Fruit, Chile Rellenos

Desserts: Whiskey in a Jar (Chocolate Cake w/Barrel-Aged Arrogant Bastard Ale, toffee, bananas, chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream)*, Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Dried Candied Orange Slices dipped in Chocolate

*Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Liberty Station

** Menu items available at Stone Brewing – Napa

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

