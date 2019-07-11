Stone Brewing Releases Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing is proud to announce the release of a cult fan favorite, Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse. Brewed with passion fruit, orange and guava the beer releases this week for a limited time.

In 2016, actor and comedian Jonah Ray joined Stone brewer Kris Ketcham for a collaboration brew at the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Hill, a native Hawaiian, grew up on the stuff island childhoods were made of – POG Juice. So the “P,” the “O” and the “G” were mandates for his Stone collaboration beer. Countless passion fruits, oranges and guavas later, the beer’s successive small-batch rebrews continued to be met by clamoring fans.

“I love my hops in beer, but I also appreciate brewing and enjoying a wide range of beer styles,” said Kris Ketcham, Stone Brewing senior manager of brewing and innovation who collaborated alongside Jonah Ray on the first brew. “Clearly our fans also appreciate the exploration of other styles, beers that rise to other occasions, and the occasional beer that wows us at the most unexpected time. We originally set out to brew a POG IPA but I’d been exploring with the Berliner Weisse style and knew it would highlight those fruit flavors best. I never would have imagined the following this beer has created, and I’m continually impressed by our fans’ appreciation for a beer that’s balanced, flavorful and intriguing – no matter the style.”

Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse effortlessly rides its effervescence of tart orange citrus and tropicality with sip-it-like-its-Sunday ease. It’s tart, refreshing, citrusy and spectacular. On the nose: tropical fruits, citrus and honey. Passion fruit and guava flavors are present beneath a bright punch of orange. It’s everything POG lore serves up, but it’s beer, so clearly it’s better.

Once a blip on the Stone Brewing Liberty Station rotating list of draft beers, Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse makes its national debut beginning this week. From Hawaii to the Big Apple the little brew will unleash to the big world in 12oz six-pack cans, 19.2 oz. single-serve cans, 22 oz. bombers and draft. So, “notorious,” it is. The name was clever, until it was all too fitting.

Quick Facts

Name: Stone Notorious P.O.G. Berliner Weisse

Release Date: Week of July 8, 2019

Web: Stonebrewing.com/POG

Stats: 4.7% ABV, 7 IBUs

Style: Berliner Weisse

Availability: Nationwide for a limited time

Packaging: 12 oz. 6-packs and 19.2 oz. cans, 22 oz .bottles & draft

Find Beer: find.stonebrewing.com

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Unfiltered and cloudy

Aroma: Tropical fruits, citrus, honey, very mimosa-like

Taste: Nose carries over with lots of tart orange citrus. Passion fruit and guava are there, but the orange dominates.

Palate: Tart and refreshing

Overall: This beer was first brewed with Jonah Ray for Hop-Con 4.0. It was such a hit that we decided to brew a limited amount again this year. Jonah grew up playing POGs while he was living in Hawaii and drinking POG Juice so he wanted to create a beer with POG in mind. A very refreshing tart ale with plenty of fruit character. Passion fruit and guava intermingle with an intense orange punch.

