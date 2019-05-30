Stone Brewing Releases Enjoy By 07.04.19 Unfiltered IPA

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Beginning this week, the freshest nationally distributed beer in the USA marks a tasty 37-day celebration of freedom and our country’s birthday. Stone Enjoy By 07.04.19 Unfiltered IPA is now swiftly rolling out to stores, bars and restaurants for its short window of get-it-fresh-and-get-it-fast (and get-it-independent and get-it-cold and get-it-in-19.2 oz. cans!).

With its latest release, Stone Brewing continues its bold legacy of innovation underscoring the superiority of fresh craft beer. In this case, we’re talking a lineup of 12 fragrant and flavorful hops, and intense 90 IBUs, that make up the beer’s West Coast bitter and juicy profile. The aroma leads with intense peach, tropical fruit and citrus and the flavor is, all that + hoppy. The formula adds up to lots of stone fruit flavors and an intensely pleasing bitter finish. And like our unabashed enthusiasm for our country’s independence, this double IPA is unfiltered, delivering a truly uninhibited hop character. If you’ve been longing for the classic satisfaction of a West Coast triple IPA amidst the juicy, hazy and milkshake-y craze, then these 37 days are for you.

As if that wasn’t enough, for the very first time in Stone Enjoy By history, the Independence Day release is available in 19.2 oz. single-serve cans in addition to 12 oz. 6-pack cans and 22 oz. glass bombers. The Stone Enjoy By IPA Series takes the brewery’s practice of informing the consumer of the “Packaged On” and “Enjoy By” dates one step further clearly stating the “enjoy by” date front and center.

“I understand that many will desire to save their last six-pack for the Fourth of July ice bucket,” stated Greg Koch, executive chairman and co-founder. “I consider it my obligation to remind you that the date on the label is the last best day to enjoy this beer. We rush Stone Enjoy By 07.04.19 Unfiltered IPA to market so you can have it at its peak. Your patriotism and good taste – be it for your country, or independent craft beer – need not wait.”

The Stone Enjoy By Series holds prominent notoriety for its disruption of standard distribution practices, which brought much-needed attention to freshness in beer. Stone Enjoy By beers continue to be the fastest packaged beers to hit store shelves and bar taps nationally, to ensure fans have as close as possible to 37 days of enjoyment.

It’s not been documented what our forefathers imbibed on that triumphant day, but with independence and freedom of choice still on their minds, we’re pretty sure Stone Enjoy By 07.04.19 Unfiltered IPA would have been in their hands.

Quick Facts

Name: Stone Enjoy By 07.04.19 Unfiltered IPA

Release Web: StoneBrewing.com/EnjoyBy

Stats: 9.4% ABV, 90 IBUs

Featured Hops: Nugget, Super Galena, Simcoe, Delta, Target, Amarillo, Cascade, Galaxy, Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka & Helga

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 12 oz. 6-pack cans, 19.2 oz. single-serve cans, 22 oz. bottles and draft

Find Beer:Find.StoneBrewing.com

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Golden and hazy with a creamy white head

Aroma: Intense peach, tropical fruit and citrus. The hop dankness is a little muted in this version.

Taste: Hoppy, lots of stone fruit flavors and yeast-derived fruity esters, dissipating quickly into a finish loaded with hop flavors and bitterness.

Palate: Dry, hints of alcohol warmth, and a nice bitterness on the back end. A little more heft and mouthfeel because of the unfiltered aspect of this beer.

Overall: Although it’s very similar to our regular version of Stone Enjoy By IPA (it is the same recipe after all), leaving the beer unfiltered results in a modestly perceptible change with the hop aroma. It is incrementally more fruit-forward than our filtered version, which has more of a balance between dank and fruit. Last year, a mistake was made that led to some of the Stone Enjoy By 07.04.18 being filtered. This year, we didn’t filter a drop. On purpose.

