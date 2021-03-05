Stone Brewing Releases Dayfall Belgian White

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing announces the release of Stone Dayfall Belgian White, a bright and refreshing beer brewed with Bergamot orange peel and coriander. Like all good sunsets, this beer is expressive of the brewery’s celebrated past and its bright new beginnings.

First, the beer:

Stone Dayfall Belgian White pours an inviting deep gold with haze and a thin white head. The flavor is ripe with citrus up front followed by floral and light herbal notes. Orange, spice and honey are present in the aroma, alongside subtle notes of graham cracker. It’s slightly tart with a smooth lingering citrus finish.

As the brewery’s most passionate fans know, many of Stone’s innovations flow out of Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station, where brewers experiment daily on its small batch system. This is the home of the coveted Stone Brewing Liberty Station Witty Moron, the winner of two gold medals and one bronze at the Great American Beer Festival.* Brewers tweaked the malt to create a more light, traditional Belgian White and Witty Moron’s celebrated recipe lives on, making its national debut in Stone Dayfall Belgian White.

With Stone, every dayfall signals the reward at the end of a well lived day. Days in which the full spectrum of beer is available, so that everyone from light beer drinkers to hoppy IPA drinkers can enjoy the beer of their choice. Even a refreshing Mexican-style lager has earned the guardianship of the Stone gargoyle, as evidenced by Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. Now with Stone Dayfall Belgian White, and its own unique flavor direction, even more ways to enjoy the dayfall are here.

Stone Dayfall Belgian White is a limited release of the Stone Pilot Series, a series of unique, high-potential innovations for consideration in Stone’s year-round lineup. The beer is now available nationwide on draft and in 12oz six-pack and 12-pack bottles.

*Awards:

Great American Beer Festival 2014 Gold in Other Belgian Style Ale category

Great American Beer Festival 2015 Bronze in Other Belgian Style Ale category

Great American Beer Festival 2017 Gold in Other Belgian Style Ale category

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Dayfall Belgian White

Stats: 5.5% ABV

Packaging: 12oz six-pack and 12-pack bottles & draft

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Inviting deep gold with haze and a thin white head

Aroma: Integrated aromas of orange, citrus, floral, spice, honey, along with subtle notes of grain/graham cracker

Taste: Up front citrus including orange, lemon, and lime, with floral and a light herbal component

Palate: Slight tartness, medium-body, and a smooth finish with lingering citrus

FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Hummus with Toasted Pita Bread, Yellowfin Ahi-Poke “Nachos”*, Stone Bavarian Pretzel*/**, Bruschetta

Salads/Soups: Fruity Goat Salad* (with mixed berries and shredded filo-wrapped goat cheese), Greek Salad, Gazpacho

Main Courses: Impossible Burger*/**, Spinach Risotto with Zested Lemon, Falafel Wrap, Grilled Trout

Desserts: Chocolate Chip Cookie, Lemon Sorbet

*Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Liberty Station

**Menu items available at Stone Brewing – Napa

ABOUT STONE BREWING

The San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. An industry leader in environmental sustainability, Stone averages 4.5 gallons of water usage per 1 gallon of beer, as compared to the 7:1 industry standard. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and one of the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributors, Stone Distributing Co. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.