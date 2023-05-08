Stone Brewing Re-Brews A Fan Favorite Celebrating the Tropical Hop Characteristics of the Australian Terroir

ESCONDIDO, Calif.— Celebrated for its unforgettable innovations, Stone Brewing continues its re-brews of Fan Favorites. This release, first brewed in 2015 captivated fans with its massive flavors, and all-Australian hop bill. Stone Downunderstruck IPA – a rebrew of the classic Stone 19th Anniversary Thunderstruck IPA – is now available nationwide.

In 2015 Australian hops weren’t as prominent with US brewers, but sitting on the cutting edge of hop exploration were Stone’s brewers who were brewing exploratory single-batch beers with then newcomers like Ella and Vic Secret. There was something about that Australian terroir that was tempting the team with unique tropical and stone fruit hop characteristics including papaya, pineapple, mango and peach as well as sturdy dankness. So, Stone’s brewers dreamed up an Australian all-star cast of Ella, Vic Secret and Galaxy hops. The outcome would live up to the lofty expectations of a Stone Brewing anniversary beer: Hop heavy, high in alcohol, and an all-around memorable sensory experience.

Stone Downunderstuck IPA’s tropical fruit flavors include papaya, mango and pineapple supported by pleasant malt and lingering bitterness. The aroma is unmatched with that tropical bouquet balanced by peppery-herbal, hearty dankness. It’s 9% ABV and available for just a limited time.

“Stone 19th Anniversary Thunderstruck IPA was such a memorable beer because it showcased a particular hop region at a time when Australian hops weren’t a big focus of the US brewing world,” explained Jeremy Moynier, Stone Brewing Sr. Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “That concept of ‘terroir’ is really exemplified here. The flavor combination from these hops was really unique, and it still stands up today.”

Beer drinkers have long followed Stone for what’s up and coming in beer development. The brewery’s last Special Release, Stone Patio Magic IPA, was brewed with Sauvignon Blanc grape skin extract from New Zealand and experimental hops. Throwing it back now to a beer that introduced so many to the hop flavors of Australia, the spirit of exploration runs deep at Stone. Stone Downunderstruck IPA is available in 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles and on draft nationwide.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Downunderstruck IPA

ABV: 9%

IBUs: 95

Hops: Galaxy, Vic Secret & Ella

Availability: Nationwide for a limited time

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles (SoCal only) & draft

Originally Released: 2015

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Gold with a white head of foam.

Aroma: Massively hoppy with exotic tropical fruit, peaches, citrus and pineapple characters, balanced with a sturdy peppery-herbal dankness.

Taste: Lots of tropical fruit notes of papaya, mango, and pineapple. Pleasant malt character along with a lingering bitterness.

Palate: Medium body, bitter and dry.

