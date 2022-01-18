Stone Brewing Looks to Fan Votes for a Series of 2022 Throwback Special Releases

Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA now available

ESCONDIDO, CA – Each year, craft breweries across the nation roll out new limited release beers to entice beer drinkers through the seasons but few can tantalize fans with rebrews of recipes tried, true and back only by popular demand. Stone Brewing announces its lineup of Stone Fan Favorites, voted on by loyal fans of Stone’s prolific 25-year brewing history.

The series was teased in 2021 when devoted followers on social media were asked to vote-in beers from Stone’s past. The #1 winner was the recklessly hoppy Stone RuinTen Triple IPA. Perhaps this was a demonstration of IPA enthusiasts’ longing for bygone days of colossal IPAs dominating new beer release calendars.

Stone’s not arguing with that.

The series kicks off with Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA. Its loud and demanding fans request this beer on the daily via socials, emails, in Tap Rooms and by courier pigeon. An early exploration of the black IPA category, this one was (and probably still is!) mind-bending for a lot of IPA drinkers. Flavors of dark and milk chocolate alongside raspberry, tropical fruit and resin qualities make this a really unique and… sublime beer. Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA has now returned nationwide for a limited time.

Additional Stone Fan Favorites reissues include:

Baird / Ishii / Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (Late February)

It’s hard to find such a perfect blend of IPA hop flavor and herbal tea qualities. Strong tea attributes combine with hop elements of peach, apricot and mango. 10.1% ABV

Stone RuinTen Triple IPA (Late April)

Hugely hoppy, an indelicate beer. There are five pounds of hops packed into each barrel and the ABV is cranked up to withstand the onslaught of hops. 10.8% ABV

Stone Peak Conditions Double Hazy IPA (June)

This beer offers all the hops and bravado of a double IPA along with real fruit additions of passion fruit, orange and guava. Expect West Coast hops and East Coast haze. 8.1% ABV

Stone 25th + 1 Anniversary Triple IPA (August)

Although not an archive rebrew (yet!), Stone’s anniversary salute audaciously reserves a spot in the Stone Fan Favorites lineup. This year’s triple IPA will extend the 25th anniversary for a bonus year of celebration.

Stone Imperial Russian Stout (October)

One of the foremost examples of this Old-World style in the American craft beer market. Rich and sinful, this massive and intensely aromatic beer abounds with notes of chocolate, coffee, black currants, anise and roastiness.

Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch adds, “This is a lineup of beers that represents the styles, creativity and big flavors that helped stoke the craft beer industry. With so many new options to choose from in the beer aisle right now, it feels like a really good time to revisit what got us here. For me, that’s memorable beers that broke style norms, challenged expectations, and of course, beg to be shared in good company!”

Stone’s Fan Favorites will all be available in 22oz bottles and six-pack cans in their retro packaging and on draft nationwide. Locate them using Stone’s Beer Finder: Find.StoneBrewing.com.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA

Web: StoneBrewing.com/SSR

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 12oz 6-pack cans, 22oz bottles & Draft

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

ABOUT STONE BREWING

